Digital Consultant in Product Compliance Solutions
Volvo Business Services AB / Kundservicejobb / Göteborg Visa alla kundservicejobb i Göteborg
2023-11-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a person willing to work with a holistic view, enjoy bringing clarity in complex context and challenging problem statements - then you should continue to read. Now we have an opening for an exciting position in our fantastic team!
In the team, we have the responsibility to develop, deliver and maintain IT-tools, methods, and IT architecture for the three portfolios Product Compliance, Intellectual Property, and Product Quality.
For the Compliance area, we work with securing information in IT-tools to ensure a compliant product and develop reports for governmental and public reporting.
The position is Digital Consultant in the team Product Compliance Solutions.
What will you do?
As a Digital Consultant, your key responsibilities include:
Driving initiatives and pre-study investigations to develop and improve the efficiency of business processes, information flows and tools
Formulating, describing, and capturing the business requirements
Performing root cause analyses and finding potential solutions
Leading change management activities to ensure successful deployment and rollout of new methods and IT solutions
Performing benchmarks to ensure that Volvo Group and GTT have a competitive digital landscape
Who are we looking for?
As a person, you are driven, innovative and you have a strong customer focus and a service-minded attitude. You are curious and have a natural tendency to question how things are done. You have a great interest in IT tools and how they can be utilized to bring business value in the best possible way. You enjoy teamwork, contribute with team spirit and you like taking responsibility, act with integrity and with a result-oriented mind set.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you have the following background:
University degree in either engineering, IT or other relevant university background or the equivalent combination of education, training and experience that provides the required knowledge
Experience from and knowledge of IT development in Process and IT projects
Experience from product development
Experience from working in an agile delivery organization
Experience from AB Volvo is required
As we work in a global organization, it is important to have a good command of English
In this role, you will report to Lena Borg - Group Manager for Product Compliance Solutions, Data & Simulation in Volvo Group Trucks Technology.
For further information, you are welcome to contact:
Arpitha Bangalore Giri (People & Culture) - arpitha.bangalore.giri@consultant.volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
8251022