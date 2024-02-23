Digital Commissioning Specialist
2024-02-23
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Digital Commissioning Specialist to join our Skellefteå team.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
The Digital Commissioning Specialist will be responsible to plan, initiate, and drive activities in technology & Digitalization (IT) projects focused towards deliveries to launch QA Gates. Serve as liaison between business and digitalization aspects of activities, for example functionality testing, data validation, function follow up and digital product testing.
Key responsibilities
Collaborate with Central IT and Central Digitalization & launch managers. launch of new and existing solutions.
Test Digitalization Solutions on the shop floor
Validate functions in digital solutions that will be deployed to the machines on the shop floor
Participate in launch projects of digitalization solutions
Follow SAT lists and track handover from project to steady state
Validate data from the machines to the digitalization systems
Take part and support in development in new products
Work with supporting already deployed solutions as part of the factory floor support team
Deploy Digital Products to the shop floor
Coordinate activities in managing and maintaining already launched software and systems
Requirements
Qualifications and experience
Bachelor in mechanical, industrial, IT or electrical engineering or equivalent
A minimum of 3 years' experience in consulting or project management
Experience working in the manufacturing industry or operations setting is a plus
Proven experience organizing and directing multiple teams and departments, a track record of successful business project management achievements
Familiar with IT systems like ERP, MES, PLM*
Specific skills
Dedicated to efficient productivity, very driven and service-oriented.
Organized and an eye for detail
Proactive and goes beyond expectations
Good negotiation and problem-solving skills
A can do attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor, collaborate with customers and develop strategies and solutions of high business value
Personal success factors
Achieve both customer sample milestone and requirement specification
Ability to work in a high profile and often high-pressure international environment
Problem solving skills with appropriate tools
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
