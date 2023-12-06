Digital Assisted Sales Manager Stores
Telenor Sverige AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Telenor Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
Who we are
We're here to connect you to what matters most, and by doing so, empowering societies. As a Telenor employee, you will be part of a large, international organization that goes beyond customers - we want to play a meaningful role in the societies we serve. Being connected can change your life, and we're serious about helping our services make the widest possible impact.
What you will do
Digital Assisted Sales (DAS) Manager is a new role within our Sales Channels organization, responsible for a sub-channel to Stores: our chat! Via our chat - we are able to improve efficiency and at the same time creating great customer journeys. As DAS Manager - you will be a part of Stores Management Team and report to Head of Stores, Anna Edding Heijde.
You will drive sales, service and customer experience and be responsible for the operations and development of the chat. Through a tight dialogue with stakeholders in the organization, you will secure service, sales and high-quality operations and support our sales representatives to keep a balance between stores and online customers. You will play a key role in delivering on our sales channel and digital strategy and drive initiatives and improvements to optimize traffic to the chat.
* Execute on our sales channel and digital strategy.
* Help and support managers: onboarding, training, staffing, coaching and implementation of changes in the way we work.
* Collaborate with other departments, to ensure a good go to market experience for our customers when launching Telenor's products and services.
* Secure feedback loops with digital channels.
* Develop and engage leaders and employees to assist our customers online.
Who you are
To succeed in the role as Digital Assisted Sales Manager, we believe that you are a person driven by results and with a big passion for customer experience. You understand the complexity of a large organization, and you enjoy co-operating with other teams within the organization. You are a doer and find ways to improve our way of work and operations with a positive attitude.
You are
* Experienced within leading in Sales
* A clear and effective communicator, naturally focusing on simplifying for employees and customers
* Result oriented
* Excellent project leader, used to work with clear deadlines, stakeholders and partners
* Fluent in Swedish and English: orally and written
Our promise
We promise you a human company eager to learn and rapidly adapt to a digital reality. You will be welcomed into a skilled team of professional and knowledgeable colleagues. In addition, you will get:
* A flexible way of work - have a lunch workout without having to rush back, leave/pick up the kids from school? This is no problem if you make sure your team is happy and you deliver your work
* A generous health and benefit package with wellness grant, health insurance, "give me a break"-days, employee discounts, regular health checks, occupational pension and much more
* Development programs to deepen your knowledge and broaden the competence.
Come join us
Come and join Telenor and drive digital shift for the benefit of our customers. We promise an existing journey and the opportunity to work with some driven and fantastic people. If you are interested and would like to know more, please contact Anna Edding Heijde, anna.eddingheijde@telenor.se
or HRM Didrik Sandaker Bye, didrik.sb@telenor.se
Don't send your CV by mail - these will not be evaluated.
Good to know
* According to Telenor's policy, we conduct background checks on the final candidate for all recruitments
* Application deadline: We evaluate candidates continuously so please apply today
* Location: Stockholm or Malmö Ersättning
SALARY Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "J120816". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Telenor Sverige AB
(org.nr 556421-0309) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Telenor Sverige AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8312317