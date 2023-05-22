Digital Analyst
2023-05-22
Do you believe we should never stop learning? GANT, the future of American Sportswear, strives to be an Employer of Choice in 70+ global markets. If you want to challenge convention and make clothes for the courageous, curious and creative, then join us on this journey!
About the role
If you are an analytical, proactive, driven person with good communicative ability to present insights to internal stakeholders, this could be your next exciting opportunity! As Digital Analyst at GANT you are responsible for supporting the decision making based on data analysis and the development of business insights from the various data assets. The role will involve the analysis and interpretation of various data sources to deliver value-adding insights. Part of the role is to design ad hoc and automated reports to provide decision support to help guide the business on short and long-term decisions and help drive performance.
Responsibilities
Analyze data across the whole funnel from traffic acquisition to user engagement and conversion down to customer retention to improve GANT's funnel performance
Provide actionable, outcome focussed insights to GANT teams by making data easy to access and understand through reports, dashboards
Act with other Digital Analysts as product owner and ambassador for for E-Commerce Data Architecture & Governance including Tracking & Measurement, Data Processing/Modelling and Visualization and train/coach other GANT teams in using data to make better data-driven decisions
Develop a global unified customer data measurement model combining marketing, business intelligence and customer experience data
Lead the data perspective in our Continuous Optimization process by quantifying potential improvements and analyzing A/B test results throughout the customer journey
Work closely with the UX team to connect qualitative with quantitative data and help GANT to become more customer centric
Skills and experience
2-3 years solid working experience in storytelling through data with digital analytics and BI tools (e.g. Google Analytics/Adobe Analytics, Tableau, Qliksense, Google Looker Studio)
1-2 years experience in Tracking & Measurement via Tag Management tools like Google Tag Manager
1-2 years experience in Fashion or similar fast moving Retail/E-commerce industry
first experience in building and managing ETL/Data pipelines with Google BigQuery, Tableau or similar tools
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
A structured team player with excellent communication skills
Ability to work under tight deadlines in a dynamic and diverse environment
Bachelor's degree or equivalent, preferably in a quantitative field (e.g. statistics, economics, computer science)
Apply with your CV and a cover letter in English by 2023/06/01. Our team reviews applications on a rolling basis, so seize the opportunity to join us by submitting your application today! Please note that the position may be filled before the set end date.
