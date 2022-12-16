Digital Analyst
About the role
Atea eShop Sweden today consists of 25 people and you will belong to the growing BI & Analytics team within eShop. Your role as a Digital Analyst will be a key role in developing and growing our digital business at an even faster pace and ensuring that we have the right tracking to be able to build hypotheses and strategic customer insights about our online business. It will entail gathering, sorting and analyzing data from our different databases in the organisation, as well as follow up initiatives and analyze outcomes in Google Analytics, interpret data and develop hypotheses and customer insights, which you convey in the team and for the business's stakeholders. You will have a cross-functional collaboration with others within Atea such as product managers, marketing automation specialists and UX.
Team Manager - My name is Robert Chung and I am Head of E-commerce Analytics at Atea eShop. In my leadership, I have an ambition to be inclusive, coaching and to have trust. For me, it is important that the work is characterized by freedom and flexibility to create a balance between work and home.
Responsibilities/Tasks
Gather, sort and analyze data to develop insights about our customers
Technical implementation and tracking
Set up A / B tests to verify hypotheses and draw conclusions about new customer insights based on the test results
Support the business by setting up dashboards in Data Studio / Power BI.
To develop our customer and data-driven approach and how we can become even more customer-centric.
Be involved in mapping customer journeys, working with customer segments and how we can improve and optimize customer journeys based on that.
You will also work with private policy data and cookie consent where you identify trends in tracking to see opportunities and limitations in the privacy area.
Qualifications/Experience
Previously worked as Digital Analyst for 3+ years with a couple of success stories to share
Basic but comfortable in applying data transformation and statistical modelling
Skilled in developing and presenting impressive insights using visualization tools like Power BI, Data Studio
Extensive experience of working with Google Analytics
Experience in writing complex queries with SQL
Experience in agile ways of working and stakeholder management
Great presentation skills along with the ability to explain complex concepts in a simplified manner
Experience from within eCommerce industries is a bonus
Conceptual knowledge of applying Machine learning is a bonus
Personal skills
Engaging and good presentation skills
Problem-solving attitude and a big commercial drive
Engaged and proactive who takes lead
Creative and innovative
Analytical and insights driven
Work at Atea
With us, you will run and develop our digital business and performance hands on, but also by looking up and showing how Atea's digital sales channels develop over time. We are in the middle of a digital growth journey where your efforts will be crucial to success. In this role, you belong to the growing BI and Analytics team in e-Commerce. You will work closely and together with several different departments within e-Commerce but also with other stakeholders within Atea Sweden and in the Nordic region.
Your application is welcome! Please contact Robert Chung, on robert.chung@atea.seif
you have any questions. We handle applications ongoing and the role can be filled before the final application date.
Atea wants to the The Place To Be as we value and work actively with diversity and inclusion.
As part of our usual recruitment process all candidates will go through a background check with the purpose of gaining further knowledge of our future employees.
Your application is welcome!
Atea wants to gather the biggest hearts and the quickest brains in the IT sector. We are based throughout Sweden and have over 2500 colleagues within all areas of the IT sector. These specialists know what is needed to create competitiveness within the export industry, they have the skillset to contribute to better learning in the education sector, know how local companies can grow their IT capabilities, and want to be part of creating care in world class environment. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
