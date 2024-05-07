Head of Financial Control Industrial Operations, JI
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
We are looking for a driven leader to the position as Head of a Financial Control Industrial Operations. This is a Corporate position where you get the chance to sit in the center of the financial reporting flows, work with the ongoing company transformations from a reporting perspective and collaborate with the most senior finance professionals at Scania. You are a member of Corporate Control Management Team and represent Corporate in a wide range of forums internally and Scania externally in audits and the TRATON context.
Industrial Operations spans over Procurement, R&D, Production & Logistics, Sales & Marketing and support companies with some 35 000+ employees. JI is responsible for group reporting, financial planning and follow-up of Industrial Operations in the Scania group and the Industrial Financial Model. Deliveries from JI include financial reports, analyses and performance evaluations to Scania's CFO and the Executive Board. As part of Group Controlling, JI's mission demands qualitative, timely and relevant financial reports and analyses. Location for this position is at Scania's head office in Södertälje.
Job summary
Your work include to lead 7 direct reports towards established goals and plan the activities within the following responsibility areas for Industrial Operations:
• Monthly and yearly financial closings
• Projections and estimates
• Relevant financial presentations and performance evaluations
• Analyses and follow-up of Business units and Functions
• Projects and investigations within financial reporting and controlling
• Continuous development (Scania Way) of reporting, follow-up and processes
The position will give a great opportunity to further develop skills in financial reporting and analysis and the business structure and trends within the Scania group and especially Industrial Operations. The position will expose you to a wide range of people from different parts of Scania and will give possibilities to further build your network.
Your profile
We are looking for a person with a degree in finance or business with 5-10 years' experience from financial reporting and analyses and preferably from financial planning. Previous leadership experience is a merit. We believe that you have a great interest in process development and continuous improvements. We also value knowledge about Scania's reporting system HFM, Excel and PowerPoint. Since we work in a global environment, you need to be able to communicate in both English and Swedish.
Personal skills
We believe that leadership and development of co-workers is of great interest to you and that it is based on Scania's core values and principles. You motivate and inspire towards an efficient team and actively support your co-workers in their competence development. At the same time, you are structured and analytical, used to work towards goals and have a high delivery capacity. You can easily communicate and make "numbers talk". In your interaction with internal and external contacts you are perceived as both service-minded and solution-oriented.
Contact information
For further information about this position please contact recruiting manager:
Fredrik Lindegren, fredrik.lindegren@scania.com
Application
Your application shall include CV and Cover letter. Please apply no later than May 10th. We are looking forward to receiving your application!
