Diagnostics Software Function Developer @Electromobility
Volvo Business Services AB / Göteborg
2023-10-18
We at Electromobility are taking the heritage of best-in-class conventional products and turning them into sustainable top-notch electrical products. Our group responsibility is to develop diagnostics software and define the diagnostics system strategy. Take part in our transformation journey, join us today!
We are a team of highly skilled professionals, who share a passion for technology and developing products that make a difference for the Volvo Group's customers and society. For us the most common tasks are architecture design, systems design, embedded software development, testing and data analytics. The expectations are high, and therefore we need to get you on board. We are expanding with a new position as a Diagnostics Software Function Developer to further strengthen our team.
The Electromobility department combines the benefits of a large international company with the feeling of working at a small company. We have close collaboration between different parts of the organization from sales and purchasing to workshops and labs. All in the modern, inspiring facility CampX. We believe that teamwork and collaboration are the foundation of great products and an attractive workplace.
Who are you?
To be successful in this position, you need to have an analytic mind-set and be a problem solver. You have good technical skills and are curious about learning new things. We believe that you have a solution, result oriented and a can-do attitude.
To be able to take on this challenge successfully, we believe that you have the following background and skills:
Master of Science or Bachelor's in engineering or similar.
Fluent in both written and spoken English.
To be able to take on this challenge successfully we believe that you have at least four years of experience in two of the following three competences, all three are naturally better:
On Board Diagnostics (OBD) development.
Embedded software development.
MATLAB/Simulink, C
Electromobility development
Merits:
Experience in AutoSar, Targetlink, Python, Jira, GIT, Canalyzer, ATI Vision.
CAN-communication
On Board Diagnostic legal requirements
C-driving license
Work description
We trust the individual and act as a team, we always have the customer in focus, and we want to deliver high-quality products. Together with us you will get interesting opportunities for professional and personal growth. We believe that teamwork and collaboration are the foundation for great products and an attractive workplace, therefore we apply agile principles in our daily work. We work in teams committed to a common purpose. Every team plans their work in two weeks' sprints and delivers solutions together as one team. You and the team will have to set requirements, investigate-, propose-, agree-, implement-, and follow up our solutions.
Are you curious and have some questions? Contact me!
I will gladly give you more information about the position and how we can team up to electrify tomorrow!
Johan Engbom Manager Electrical Propulsion System Diagnostics, https://www.linkedin.com/in/johan-engbom-205817135/
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-09
