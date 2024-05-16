Diagnostic Engineer
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
What you will do
Are you looking to join a team with strong commitment and an open and inclusive attitude? Would you like to work in the automotive industry, with vehicle electronics and developing our diagnostic solutions for the service market? If so, this might be the position for you.
JOB DESCRIPTION
You will be working in a team that has the shared responsibility to produce diagnostic content for our workshop tools and systems, wiring diagrams for our vehicles as well as develop our diagnostic strategies for the future. Your focus as Diagnostic Engineer will be to develop diagnostic solutions for our workshops by creating fault tracing instructions for the constantly changing electrical system in our vehicles. You will gain a broad foundation in product and system knowledge that is utilized within Volvo Buses, and a wide network of connections both in Volvo Bus and other Volvo Group companies.
We cover all products within Volvo Buses globally, and often work cross-functionally in projects with colleagues in other departments, other companies within the Volvo Group, and on other sites. You will have the opportunity to grow your network as well as your technical competencies and knowledge about both the products in the team and the products that Volvo Buses develop.
As our products are always growing and evolving, we also encourage our team members to grow and develop both technical and personal skills. The coming years we see big shifts both in technology and business offering in the bus business and we expect and encourage you to grow within your role as well, to meet new expectations and needs. To support your competence development, we offer engineering career paths.
THIS IS US, YOUR NEW COLLEAGUES
You will be part of a team where we encourage having fun at work and where we believe in the power of teamwork. Our department, Diagnostic & Embedded Systems, is a function within Global Bus Technology (GBT) at Volvo Buses responsible for developing offboard diagnostic solutions and vehicle software deployment solutions for the aftermarket. We have the global responsibility for our technical areas, also covering the quality and maintenance of our systems and tools. In close cooperation with our colleagues at Service Market Technology (SMT), we develop the complete aftermarket support for our products.
THIS PROBABLY DEFINES YOU
We believe that it is the right mindset that makes a difference within our organization and our company. You probably have the following competencies:
BSc or MSc degree in mechatronics/electrical engineering or equivalent
* Experience within Aftermarket Technology or within similar areas of Vehicle Engineering
* Experience in developing and implementing offboard diagnostic solutions at Volvo Group or other automotive companies.
* Comfortable to work both independently and in teams
* Excellent communication skills in English
* Good networking skills
If you see yourself driving the development of our products with high commitment, thriving in an open-minded and social environment, growing your network, and always learning new things, then we believe you have the right attitude to be successful in this position. In this recruitment, we emphasize your personal qualities.
For more information about the position, contact Lena Sjöberg (lena.sjoberg@volvo.com
), Manager Diagnostics & Embedded Systems. Last application date is the 2nd of June.
