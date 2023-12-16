DevSecOps to Swedish Bank!
We are looking for a DevSecOps Developer to one of Swedens largest banks located in Arenastaden Stockholm! Do you have experience working within the field of Information Security? Apply today - as we work with an ongoing selection!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Academic Work is looking for a consultant to support one of Sweden's largest banks located in Arenastaden. In the role as a DevSecOps developer your focus will be to support the banks ongoing mission to create and document an certifiable ISO 27K ISMS but also handle tasks such as information classifications, information security risk assessments and third party reviews.
You are offered
• Friendly and welcoming culture
• Extensive training and learning opportunities
• Work-life balance
• A flat hierarchy and openness to share ideas, opinions and points of views
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• 3-4 years of experience in the field of Information Security with a focus on ISMS (Information Security Management System)
• Relevant highschool/university level education or equivalent
• Relevant cerifications such as CISA, CISM or CISP
• Proficiency in the ISO 27K
• You should be able to speak and write fluently in both Swedish and English, as these are the working languages
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Problem solver
• Quality-oriented
• Self-sufficient
Other information:
• Work extent: Fulltime from 15'th of Januari until 30 September 2024
• Location: Arenastaden, solna
