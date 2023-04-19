DevSecOps to AlgoDx
There is no label for what we do at AlgoDx because no one has built what we are building. We bring AI to intensive care to help save lives and reduce healthcare costs.
Our mission was born in 2018 and now, after a series of successful R&D advances and regulatory milestones, we are ready for market. In this phase we are looking to grow our team with an experienced person responsible for development, security, and operations.
Benefits
You will get the opportunity to be working in cross-functional teams with highly passionate experts. At AlgoDx, you will be in an entrepreneurial organization with a company culture distinguished by a flat hierarchy, innovation, and passion.
You will get to develop your skills in new technology, have great co-workers and an opportunity to have work-life balance. We practice hybrid flexible way of work, and we offer a great office in central Stockholm.
Responsibilities
• Continue to develop our microservices based infrastructure platform using Kubernetes and AWS
• Deployment automation following the principles for Infrastructure as Code
• Help development teams succeed with their Build and Deployment pipelines
• Platform monitoring
• Scale platform to multiple markets and millions of users worldwide
• Work on solidifying our security posture
• Together with the rest of the team make sure we are following the prescribed regulations necessary for handling healthcare data
• Uphold our quality and performance standards by making reasoned development decisions
Requirements
• Knowledge in cloud infrastructure, AWS in particular
• Familiar with Kubernetes, infrastructure automation with Terraform and cloud security
• Experience in IT security
• Linux experience
• Knowledge of modern DevOps tooling and workflows.
• Fluent communication skills in English, we are working closely with international partners and service providers and all documentation are done in English.
It's a plus if you also have
Previous experience within MedTech or healthcare and understanding of medical informatics.
