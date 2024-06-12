Manager Trade Marketing and Digital Trade Engagement
2024-06-12
Be a part of a revolutionary change
At PMI, we've chosen to do something incredible. We're totally transforming our business and building our future on one clear purpose - to deliver a smoke-free future. Swedish Match is an affiliate of PMI and have been a leader in the industry for more than 200 years, and together we are working to deliver a smoke-free Nordic by 2035.
We are now looking for a Manager Trade Marketing & Digital Trade Engagement (DTE) who will be accountable for designing and deploying the yearly Trade Marketing plan in store and digitally B2B, which will enable us to fuel our journey towards a smoke-free future even faster.
About the role
The Manager Trade Marketing & DTE owns all channel marketing to drive our attractive brand portfolio, visibility and shopper navigation. In this role you will be marketing our products, accessories, consumables and services across all direct and Indirect channels and be part of the Swedish leadership team. You will be accountable for driving and leading Customer Engagement through our loyalty platform, to maximize Indirect channels performance.
The Manager will lead a team of around 10 people with 2 direct Team Lead reports.
Main accountabilities:
• POS Materials Creation: Drive brand awareness, consideration and intent to buy within Indirect channels. Based on consumer and shopper insights: develop POSM for base assortment, new products, and other initiatives using effective retail messaging, brand key visuals, and guardrails. Deliver materials within 360 communication frameworks for product launches in collaboration with Marketing. Drive campaign efficiency, execution & return on investment.
• Category Marketing: Promote our company and its categories, products, and services to Indirect Channels (Key Accounts, General Trade, National Chains).
• Participate in commercial programs, projects, and initiatives, providing trade marketing expertise from idea generation to go-to-market (GTM) and execution.
• Trade Fairs: presenting our company and its brands at customer trade fairs with the goal of becoming the industry's top preferred supplier.
• Ownership of handling of cabinets and coolers (budget, planning, purchase orders, warehousing, repairs and handling process) and support field sales on this aspect
• Shopper insights: Together with Insight team; ensure knowledge of market research and insights for Trade Marketing. Lead the Channel / customer / shopper understanding and support in piloting Category & Shopper insights projects.
• Digital Engagement Strategy: Develop and implement digital engagement strategies to build strong & long-lasting relationships with trade partners.
• Content Creation: Create compelling digital content, including newsletters, category educations, competitions, tailored to trade partners.
• Campaign Management: Plan and manage digital marketing campaigns aimed at engaging and informing trade partners.
• Data Analysis: Monitor and analyze digital engagement metrics to optimize strategies and improve performance.
• Trade Portal Management: Oversee the management and continuous improvement of our trade portal to ensure it meets the needs of our partners.
• Leadership: boost team engagement, enhance performance, and cultivate a positive, collaborative workplace culture.
• Serve as the voice of the shopper within our Swedish management team, ensuring shopper insights and perspectives are coordinated into all organizational strategies and decisions.
Who you are:
• Minimum 7 years of experience Trade/ Commercial or Marketing, preferably in FMCG or retail
• Experience from other sales functions, multi category set up & cross functional contexts is an advantage
• Experience from omnichannel and digital trade programs is an advantage
• Validated experience in managing relationships with third parties
• Proficiency in English and Swedish is required for this role
• Experience in leading, motivating and developing people and teams
• Proven experience of successfully redefining strategic insights into commercial initiatives
• Very good strategic height and good analytical ability but can work with details when required
• Excellent partner management and experience of creating cross-functional success
• Strong project management skills structured and self-driven working style
• Eye for Business and financial understanding incl. experience with managing budgets & P&L
What we offer
Our success depends on the dedicated people who come to work every single day with a sense of purpose and an appetite for progress. Join PMI and you too can:
• Seize the freedom to define your future and ours. We'll empower you to take risks, experiment and explore.
• Be part of an inclusive, diverse culture, where everyone's contribution is respected; collaborate with some of the world's best people and feel like you belong.
• Enjoy flexibility of hybrid way of working - split your time between working from our office or the comfort of your home, where it works best for you in line with business needs.
• Pursue your ambitions and develop your skills with a global business - our staggering size and scale provides endless opportunities to progress.
Take pride in delivering our promise to society: to deliver a smoke-free future.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
