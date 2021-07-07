DevOps utvecklare till erfaret team, Mölndal - Shaya Solutions AB - Elektronikjobb i Mölndal

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Shaya Solutions AB

Shaya Solutions AB / Elektronikjobb / Mölndal2021-07-07About the assignment:Location: MölndalDuration: 6 monthsStart: TBDApply: as soon as possibleExtent: 100%Please note that the mandatory requirements have to be met in full in order for us to present your profile to our Customer.Mandatory competence and experience:Experience in managing Kubernetes services as codeExperience in managing Kubernetes clustersDockerGitOps way of workingExperience in Azure and cloud networking______________________How to proceed with the processApply for the assignment through this ad.State your preferred hourly rate in the application.Upload your CV in word format.We will revert to you if we need further information or clarification regarding your application.The Customer usually reverts to us within 10 working days from the last application date. We aim to get back to you promptly with any new information regarding your application or the assignment. If you have not received any information from us within this time frame, please contact us through our platform.You will be informed about the Customer should you be called to an interview.About Shaya SolutionsStockholm based consultancy and competence firm with focused on IT, Management and Technology.We focus on customer / consultant satisfaction and quality in our services offered throughout Sweden.Our core values are Humility, Perseverance and Flexibility.Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.We politely decline all contact from ad vendors. Many thanks!Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-07-07Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-12Shaya Solutions AB5852859