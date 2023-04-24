DevOps leader | Data & Technology
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Datajobb / Älmhult Visa alla datajobb i Älmhult
IKEA Data & Technology
We are on a journey to transform our digital capabilities by embracing the opportunities from data & technology and integrating them into the business. To develop IKEA as an even more affordable, sustainable, and accessible home furnishing retailer in an omnichannel environment, we need to bring people, processes, data, and technology closer together. Working together will be critical in reaching our strategic goals and it will demand leadership across functions and organizations, to always have the totality of IKEA in mind.
We are now looking for DevOps Leader. As a DevOps leader, you will drive and lead DevOps within IKEA Data & Technology. You will be responsible for building our foundation according to modern development and support of rapid releases, meanwhile, ensures our automation and toolchain, keywords, and all the parts of our complex landscape play well together.
This is a permanent role based in Älmhult. The DevOps leader is crucial for developing our business, and we believe that your presence with the team and working the majority of the time in the workplace is essential,we will continuously interview candidates, so please don't hesitate to apply.
If you have any questions about the role, please get in touch with our Hiring Manager at niklas.jonsson@inter.ikea.com
, and for questions about the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact People & Culture Recruiter at aorui.pu1@inter.ikea.com
.
About Inter IKEA Group
Inter IKEA Group is the group of companies that connects IKEA franchisees with range development and suppliers and aligns the overall IKEA strategic direction. All to create a better everyday life for the many people. The Group includes Inter IKEA Systems B.V. - the worldwide IKEA franchisor - as well as range development, supply and certain industry activities.
IKEA of Sweden, or IoS, is responsible for developing the IKEA range and making it available to stores and customers all over the world. IoS is based in Älmhult - the heart of IKEA and the center of IKEA range development. Ersättning
