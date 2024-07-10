Devops engineer- Embedded
Cubane Solutions AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-07-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cubane Solutions AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Södertälje
, Gävle
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment description and main responsibilities:
Our client will enhance the engineering capabilities through the engagement of experienced consultants who will play a pivotal role in identifying and addressing technical challenges. These tasks will predominantly be of a technical nature, here are some examples:
Develop and maintain CI/CD pipelines adopting DevOps best practices.
Implement in CI/CD Pipelines execution of unit tests, static code analysis, test suites, artifactory
Administer CI/CD Platforms: manage access, setup agents/runners etc
Creation and maintenance of cloud resources for internal workloads.
Standardize and automate processes
Keep up to date with industry trends and best practices
Deliveries:
Secure progress in the project by executing the identified tasks.
Competence requirements:
Bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, Electrical Engineering, or related field
Familiar with build and release of embedded software developed using C / MATLAB
Intermediate/Advanced level experience with anyone CI/CD tool like Azure DevOps / GitHub or similar
Intermediate/Advanced level experience of git and developing CI/CD pipeline as code
Intermediate /Advanced level experience creating and maintaining cloud resources (Azure, AWS)
Intermediate /Advanced level experience deploying containerized applications in Kubernetes.
Intermediate /Advanced level experience writing scripts to automate processes (preferably in python)
Familiar with security/vulnerability assessment tools, static code analysis tools
Familiar with monitoring using tools like Grafana
Ability to interpret and write source code (languages are irrelevant)
Ability to decompose complex processes into understandable components.
Proficiency in automating and optimizing processes.
Have English as a natural language for written and spoken communication.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-09
E-post: careers@cubane.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cubane Solutions AB
(org.nr 556970-3597), http://www.cubane.se
Malmskillnadsgatan 44 A (visa karta
)
111 57 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8796149