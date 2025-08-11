DevOps Engineer, Infrastructure (Full-time; m/f/d)
Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-08-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB i Stockholm
, Hällefors
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
At Nexus, part of French IN Groupe, we secure the new society that emerges in the ever-expanding world of digitaltransformation. By challenging ourselves to go further and do better, we're developing technology for high-demand global clients. Nexus' Smart ID solutions and IoT platforms are changing how we perceive trusted identities. Do you want to be a part of our journey?
Henrik Hjelm, our Director Infrastructure & Tooling and his team, are looking to strengthen the team with a talented DevOps Engineer (m/f/d) to join our Stockholm office.
What we offer you
Cutting-Edge Technologies: Work with advanced tools like Ansible, Terraform, OpenStack/OpenShift, Azure CI/CD, and Datadog, shaping the future of digital identity solutions.
Global Impact: Contribute to innovative projects that secure and empower digital identities for organizations and individuals worldwide.
Collaborative Culture: Be part of a dynamic team that values knowledge-sharing, continuous learning, and collaboration, supported by modern tools like Jira and ServiceNow.
Professional Growth: Thrive in a tech-driven environment with opportunities to expand your expertise in cloud platforms, automation, and secure infrastructure.
Want to know more? Check out our value proposition: To work with us!
What you'll do at Nexus
As a DevOps Engineer (m/f/d), you will play a pivotal role in building secure, scalable, and automated solutions that empower digital identities worldwide. Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Ensure the health and performance of our SaaS Service platform, maintaining its stability, scalability, and availability.
Automate our platform using Terraform and Ansible, driving efficiency and innovation.
Manage compliance with industry standards such as ISO27001, TISAX, and eIDAS, ensuring our operations meet the highest security and regulatory requirements.
Be a key player in our on-call rotation, providing critical support and maintaining service continuity.
Some of our Tech Stack: Openstack, Linux, Terraform, Ansible, Containerization, AWS and Azure.
Some of our Tools: Terraform, Ansible (AWX), Datadog, Azure DevOps Pipelines.
About you
You thrive on solving complex problems and finding innovative solutions.
You enjoy taking the initiative, driving projects forward, and embracing responsibility.
Your curiosity fuels your creativity, and you love exploring new approaches and ideas.
Qualifications
Several years of hands-on experience with similar systems.
Minimum Swedish Gymnasium level education, with higher education preferred.
Familiarity with our current tech stack and previous work experience within these technologies.
Working proficiency in English is essential; skills in Swedish speaking and writing are a plus.
Willingness to participate in our on-call routine.
Not sure you meet 100% of the qualifications?
At Nexus, we understand that experience comes in many forms. We're dedicated to adding new perspectives to the team - so if your experience is this close to what we're looking for, please consider applying.
Background check
Transparency, security, and trust are the core of our company; therefore, the final candidate will be subjected to a background check before training.
Nexus is an equal-opportunity employer. We truly believe in being ONE Nexus. You are welcomed at Nexus for who you are, no matter where you come from or what you look like. Our technology is for everyone, and so is our workplace. So, bring us your personal experience, your perspectives, and your background to thrive, collaborate, and be forward-thinking! It's in our differences that we will find the power to keep innovating the way we secure the world. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB
(org.nr 556258-0414), https://www.nexusgroup.com/ Arbetsplats
Nexus - Powered by IN Groupe Jobbnummer
9452846