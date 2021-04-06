Devops Engineer, Ikea Home Smart - Ikea Of Sweden AB - Datajobb i Älmhult

At Business Area (BA) IKEA Home smart you will join an amazing group of talented, passionate people with an entrepreneurial mind-set who are set on democratizing the smart home. We develop smart products to enable a smarter life at home for people all over the world. We are curious and passionate about creating solutions that solve real-life problems and help people realize their dreams. All on their terms. Because we believe everyone deserves a smart home. To succeed, we look for new ways of integrating technology and digital solutions into furniture and life at home. We explore opportunities throughout the home and we work closely together with other Business Areas to both drive transformation of the existing range and develop new smart products to attract new customers to IKEA. We're still at the beginning - there is lots more to come.Are you always thinking of ways to improve and automate parts of your job?In this role, you'll be working closely with our cross-functional teams in production, tying the parts together. You will ensure a healthy culture of DevOps methodology & thinking together with our technical leadership. You will be an integral part of our development, with focus on performance, security, scalability, high availability, and especially quick feedback in all parts of our development. The work will vary and will often cover many technical areas, but your primary focus will be on developing a tool chain and processes for continuous delivery and integration. You will be part of a great team, where you together will secure a high-quality standard by sharing best practices, driving automation, and improving the tools we use. Together we will foster a 'quality by design' mind-set, which secures the testing in the end.You will join a great team and together we will bring our amazing products to the many people, or as we call it - democratizing the smart home.This position is located in Älmhult, Sweden. If you have any questions about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Recruitment Specialist Maria Fröberg Larsson +46 (0) 766 190 996.Warm welcome with you your CV and motivational letter in English latest by the April 11th.We offer you the possibility to work in a multicultural and international organization that sees diversity is a competitive advantage. Our work environment is defined as open-minded where we let all employees have the possibility to influence the organisation and focus. In our organization, at IKEA of Sweden, the title of this kind of role goes by Software Engineer and right now we are looking for 2 new colleagues.Varaktighet, arbetstidRegular Regular2021-04-06Further details about terms and conditions will be covered in employment contract.Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-06IKEA of Sweden AB5673290