DevOps engineer for CAD/vPDM area at Scania
2023-10-12
Introduction
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements.
Globalisation, digitalisation and mobility are examples of trends that are affecting our business environment. We are increasing our ability to make use of our information assets and utilize new technology. New possibilities enable us to share data with each other, apply machine learning and artificial intelligence.
The work environment at Scania's IT department is international and our employees are representing many different nationalities and countries. To this exciting and dynamic environment we are now looking for the following IT-professionals.
Your responsibility
You will join a DevOps team that, among other things, works with development and support for R&D and IT support. We work close to our customers and are involved in the entire system development process, from concept development to implementation and production. The team is responsible for projects and maintenance of current and future IT services that support Scania's processes. You will play a central role in our DevOps team and will have many contacts around the Scania organisation. You will be involved in requirements, development, testing and release management. Together with the other teams, you will work in close cooperation with product and process owners on issues relating to functional guidelines - in both the short and long term.
Your profile
We are currently looking for someone who is passionate about agile working methods, loves development and enjoys the challenge of getting people and technology to function as a team to achieve optimal results. You also see opportunities for personal development in a technology-intensive global company.
Do you enjoy working in a sociable and friendly atmosphere, are you down-to-earth and do you like sharing your skills? Then this may be the ideal opportunity for you!
We are looking for an experienced DevOps engineer! Scania uses the Dassault Systemes application portfolio, prior experience of the platform is a prerequisite. You have good knowledge in GiyLab/Jenkins/Perforce. Experience from network side is meritorious You need to be proficient in written and spoken English, since it's our corporate language.
We expect that you also have:
• 3+ years of experience of 3DExperience/Dassault Systemes platform.
• Good knowledge of Unix/Linux system administration.
• Good knowledge of Java Technologies including Tomcat/JSP.
• Knowledge of Oracle databases.
OR
• 5+ years of experience of CATIA V5/ENOVIA/DELMIA/Dassault Systemes platform.
• Good knowledge in CI/CD.
• Good knowledge of AIX system administration.
What We offer
In addition to exciting career and personnel development opportunities, we offer Scania employees a competitive salary and other benefits, such as a company car, performance bonuses, a pension plan, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced prices and much more.
Application
Kindly apply with CV and Cover Letter as soon as possible, but no later than 2023-11-12.
For more information please contact Anna-Carin Markström (Manager), anna-carin.markstromm@cania.com
. Note that a background check will be conducted for this position.
About Scania and IT @ Scania
Scania is a part of Volkswagen Truck & Bus GmbH and one of the world 's leading manufacturers of trucks and buses for heavy transport applications. Scania is also leading provider of industrial and marine engines. Service-related products account for a growing proportion of the company 's operations, assuring Scania customers of cost-effective transport solutions and maximum uptime. Scania also offers financial services.
Scania's IT organisation is an integrated part of the company providing products and services to all business units worldwide. Based on deep Scania business knowledge and internal relations we balance in-house core competences and service production with services externally sourced and governed by us. We are around 1500 people and the majority is located in Sodertalje.
