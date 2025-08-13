DevOps Engineer
2025-08-13
Company Description
Welcome to a world, where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Bosch Thermoteknik AB in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 650 employees and form part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 417,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Job Description
We are currently seeking a highly skilled and experienced DevOps Engineer with expertise in the Atlassian toolchain, Jenkins, and state-of-the-art tools in the DevOps domain. As a DevOps Engineer, you will play a critical role in our software development and delivery process, ensuring efficient and streamlined operations.
Responsibilities:
Design, implement, and maintain our DevOps infrastructure, leveraging the Atlassian toolchain, Jenkins, and cutting-edge tools to automate software delivery and deployment processes.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers, system administrators, and engineers, to define and implement robust CI/CD solutions.
Continuously optimize and improve our DevOps practices, focusing on scalability, reliability, and security.
Monitor system performance and proactively address any bottlenecks or issues to ensure smooth operations.
Troubleshoot and resolve infrastructure-related problems, collaborating with team members to implement effective solutions.
Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and advancements in the DevOps domain, evaluating and recommending new tools and technologies to enhance our processes.
Qualifications
Experience as a DevOps Engineer, with a focus on designing and implementing CI/CD solutions and infrastructure automation.
Knowledge in the Atlassian toolchain, including Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket is beneficial.
Strong expertise in Jenkins for building, testing, and deploying deliverables.
Knowledge of modern DevOps tools, such as Docker, Kubernetes, Terraform, Ansible, and Git.
Experience with scripting languages (e.g., Bash, Python, PowerShell) and configuration management tools (e.g., Puppet, Chef, or Ansible).
Solid understanding of cloud platforms and its methodologies.
Familiarity with monitoring and logging tools, such as ELK Stack, Prometheus, or Grafana.
Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot complex issues in a distributed environment.
Strong collaboration and communication skills, with the ability to work effectively in a cross-functional distributed international team.
Experience as a software developer and with SW-development processes is beneficial.
Optional: Matlab / Simulink experience and knowledge
We offer a dynamic and innovative work environment where you will have the opportunity to contribute to cutting-edge projects. You will join a talented team of professionals dedicated to delivering high-quality software solutions.
If you are a skilled DevOps Engineer with a passion for implementing state-of-the-art DevOps practices, we would love to hear from you.
Additional Information
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "7 to 16" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch we understand that everyone has their own focus in life, whether it is about new professional challenges, training, and development, or more time for family, friends, and hobbies, whatever your goals are we are flexible. Let 's strike a balance. At Bosch, we believe everyone is different and that is what we love. Get inspired by a cooperative, open, respectful, and trustworthy workplace where you can be yourself and be enriched by the perspectives of our community around the globe.
Join us and feel the difference. #LikeABosch
