DevOps Engineer
This is Bambora
Worldline helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey - quickly, simply, and securely. We are the innovators at the heart of the payments technology industry, shaping how the world pays and gets paid. Our technology powers the growth of millions of businesses across 5 continents. And just as we help our customers accelerate their business, we are committed to helping our people accelerate their careers. Together, we shape the evolution.
The Opportunity
We are seeking a versatile Software Engineer to join our Platform Engineering DevOps team, and work in a constantly evolving, dynamic, and agile environment, believing that the route to speed and stability is through automation. Teamwork, communication, and speaking your mind are of high importance to us, especially when they come with a curious mind, a willingness to grow, and exchange ideas and knowledge.
In this role, along with a team of 8 members, you'll set up AWS (Amazon Web Services) infrastructure which is handling millions of transactions worth billions of Euros. The team has a DevSecOps standpoint, owns, develops, and manages all Infrastructure as Code in AWS accounts, running 100s of containers and serverless functions; If you build it, you run it!
If this looks exciting and you are eager to continue growing your professional capabilities with ongoing training and educational opportunities, come join us!
Day-to-Day Responsibilities
Delivering the committed objectives that include adapting to any new needs to reach the goal
On-call duty according to a rotating schedule
Participate in your team's day-to-day activities including tools development, operations, maintenance, and support
Being an active member in our agile events like daily stand-ups, planning, retros, and demos. etc.
Foster team spirit, quality and technical agility
Who Are We Looking For
We look for big thinkers. People who can drive positive change, step up and show what's next - people with passion, can-do attitude and a hunger to learn and grow. In practice this means:
You have proven experience in systems engineering, automating infrastructure creation & maintenance tasks using Docker, Jenkins, Terraform\ CloudFormation, etc.
You have a bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, distributed systems, software engineering, or another equivalent field
You have relevant experience in supporting/operating transaction driven and highly available platforms running microservices with 99.99% uptime
You have a curiosity about security solutions such as WAF, IDS/IPS, Anti-DDOS, and SIEM
You have work experience in programming (Python scripting) and an interest in automation
You are passionate about cloud services, pay attention to details, handle many different partners and you are accountable to deliver results in a fast-paced environment
Perks & Benefits
At Worldline you'll get the chance to be at the heart of the global payments technology industry and shape how the world pays and gets paid. On top of that, you will also:
Being a part of a company guided by a strong purpose to do good and recognized as top 1% of the most sustainable companies in all sectors worldwide
Health benefits contribution
Health check - Every 2nd year
Pension: BTP1 & BTP2
Private Health Care Insurance (Euro Accident)
Parental pay and 12 months pension during parental leave
Opportunity to hybrid working according to company standard
Benefit portal with many great offers, plus more.
We are pushing towards the next frontiers of payments technology, and we look for big thinkers to join our journey. People with passion, can-do attitude and a hunger to learn and grow. Here you'll work with ambitious colleagues from around the world, take on unique challenges as a team, and make a real impact on the society. And with our empowering culture, strong technology and extensive training opportunities, we help you accelerate your career. Wherever you decide to go. Join our global team of over 18,000 innovators across 40+ countries, and shape a tomorrow that is yours to own.
