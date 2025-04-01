DevOps Engineer
2025-04-01
Your Role
We are looking for a skilled DevOps Engineer for a consulting assignment with our client. In this role, you will contribute to the development and maintenance of the client's cloud-based infrastructure. You will work with modern CI/CD tools, cloud services, and observability platforms to ensure seamless deployment and monitoring of applications.
Your Responsibilities Develop, maintain, and optimize CI/CD pipelines using TeamCity, Octopus, and GitHub Actions.
Manage and deploy applications in Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Work with logging and observability tools such as DataDog, CloudWatch, and Loggly to ensure system reliability.
Maintain and optimize SQL Server databases.
Manage containerized applications and work with CloudFormation for infrastructure automation.
Ensure best practices in cybersecurity and infrastructure management.
Qualifications
Experience with CI/CD tools such as TeamCity, Octopus, and GitHub Actions.
Strong understanding of AWS cloud services.
Hands-on experience with logging and observability tools.
Proficiency in SQL Server and database management.
Experience working with containers and CloudFormation.
Preferred Experience Knowledge of cybersecurity best practices.
Experience with .NET tech stack and application development.
Familiarity with CDK and GRPC.
LocationThe client's office is located in Stockholm, and hybrid work options are available.
Timeline & ScopeThe assignment length is 6 months with the possibility of extension.
Edge of TalentTransparency and Responsible AI Usage.
At Edge of Talent, we strive to work efficiently and professionally. Therefore, we sometimes use AI-based tools to support our administration, for example, to structure and summarize information.
However, we want to be clear that AI never makes decisions for us. All decisions about which candidates proceed in our processes are made by a human who carefully evaluates each candidate based on competency criteria and how these match the client's requirements specification for the role.
Our ambition is to ensure a fair and transparent recruitment process where all candidates are assessed based on their actual merits and experiences.
