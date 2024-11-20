DevOps Engineer
On behalf of our client, we are currently looking for a DevOps Engineer to continue to revolutionize the automotive industry.
Our client, a global mobility technology company, partners with OEMs to transform the automotive industry as it transitions to an all-electric future. While OEMs develop new vehicle platforms from the ground up, our client creates a comprehensive solution encompassing a central computer, System-on-a-Chip (SoCs), and software to continually enhance the in-car user experience. Their products, already integrated into over 5 million vehicles worldwide, are rapidly advancing smart mobility technology, shaping the future of human-vehicle interaction.
About the role:
To maintain and enhance cloud platform reliability, efficiency, and compliance across major providers such as AWS and Google Cloud. This role ensures our cloud infrastructure is robust, scalable, and secure, supporting our growth and operational needs.
As a DevOps Engineer, you will lead our cloud strategy, collaborating with cross-functional teams to design, implement, and manage high-performance, cost-efficient, and secure cloud environments. You will optimize our cloud infrastructure, ensuring it scales effortlessly to meet future demands. Your responsibilities will include implementing security best practices, developing disaster recovery plans, and maintaining Service Level Objectives (SLOs).
Your expertise in automation and CI/CD processes will streamline operations, reduce manual interventions, and accelerate service delivery. You will also provide on-call support, proactively monitoring systems and resolving incidents to ensure uninterrupted service reliability.
Responsibilities:
Monitor resource consumption and optimize costs through strategic resource allocation and usage of discounts.
Develop and maintain automation scripts and tools to streamline cloud operations.
Support and optimize Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI/CD) pipelines for operational efficiency and faster service delivery.
Provide on-call support, including proactive monitoring and incident resolution, to maintain service reliability.
Qualifications:
5+ years of experience in DevOps or a similar role.
Extensive experience with AWS and Google Cloud platforms.
Strong understanding of cloud security and compliance best practices.
Proven experience with automation tools and scripting languages.
Proficiency in managing CI/CD pipelines.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Strong communication and collaboration skills in both English and Mandarin
Why join us:
Based in our vibrant Gothenburg office, this full-time role provides the chance to significantly influence the future of automotive technology. Our leadership extends beyond technical skills to fostering an environment where every team member can thrive. We support both professional and personal development, encouraging our team to explore new ideas and maintain a healthy work-life balance. As a member of our team, you'll spearhead not only technological innovation but also the creation of a culture that values diversity, learning, and collaboration. Join us in advancing automotive technology while cultivating a supportive and thriving team environment. Så ansöker du
