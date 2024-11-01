DevOps Engineer
2024-11-01
Are you passionate about driving innovation and shaping the future of the automotive industry? Do you thrive in a fast-paced environment where technology, creativity, and teamwork come together to build cutting-edge solutions? ALTEN Sweden is looking for a
DEVOPS ENGINEER with experience in the automotive sector to help us accelerate our journey into the future of mobility!
The ALTEN Gothenburg office is home to a dynamic, highly skilled team of engineers and developers from all over the world who specialize in delivering tailored solutions across sectors like automotive, telecommunications, life sciences, and IT. Known for their collaborative spirit, the team combines deep technical expertise with a proactive, problem-solving approach, fostering an environment where creativity and efficiency meet to drive impactful results for clients. With a strong focus on professional development and a supportive culture, the Gothenburg team is dedicated to both individual growth and collective success, making it an exciting and empowering place to be a part of.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
A supportive and inclusive workplace with a focus on personal and professional growth.
Opportunities to expand your skill set with access to ALTEN's global network of experts.
Individual education budget.
Work-life balance days: three extra days off per year.
Collective agreement, Pension, insurances, and wellness grants.
WHAT WILL YOU DO
Develop and enhance CI/CD pipelines, automating workflows and streamlining deployments for critical automotive applications.
Design scalable, secure, and high-performance infrastructure solutions, leveraging cloud technologies
Work closely with software development, operations, and testing teams to create highly available, fault-tolerant systems that support vehicle connectivity, autonomous driving, and other cutting-edge automotive technologies.
Monitor and maintain system performance, ensuring robust security, high availability, and smooth operations across all environments.
Drive innovation by bringing fresh ideas and DevOps best practices into the ever-evolving automotive landscape.
WHO ARE YOU
We are looking for mid-senior level DevOps Engineers to join the team. You will play a key role in ensuring seamless integration between development and operations, creating efficient, scalable, and secure systems that fuel innovation in the automotive space. You'll be part of an agile, cross-functional team that collaborates to design and maintain robust infrastructure, CI/CD pipelines, and cloud platforms that support cutting-edge automotive applications. We see that you have experience with the following:
CI/CD
Python
Git /Gerrit
Bash
Jenkins
Docker/Kubernetes
Cloud experience AWS/Azure
Experience in software development
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences. For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
