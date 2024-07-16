DevOps Engineer
2024-07-16
This is Worldline
We are the innovators at the heart of the payments technology industry, crafting how the world pays and gets paid. The solutions our people build today power the growth of millions of businesses tomorrow. From your local coffee shop to unicorns and international banks. From San Francisco to Auckland. We are in every corner of the world, in every part of commerce. And just as we help our customers accelerate their business, we are committed to helping our people accelerate their careers. Together, we shape evolution.
The Opportunity
We are seeking a team member to join our unique tech hub team in Stockholm! If you have worked for several years as a DevOps Engineer, let's chat about this opportunity!
Day-to-Day Responsibilities
• Deploy and maintain in-house built software applications in pre-production and production environments
• Integrate new customers and services in the pre-production and production environments
• Collaborate with the Development and operation team in the DevOps approach
• Design flexible architectures in an agile environment that is compliant with clean code and software craftsmanship standards
• Develop and maintain the CI/CD pipelines for the Shared Services applications
• Handle 24/7 support and on-call activities for the Shared Services application
Shape the Evolution
We are on an exciting journey towards the next frontiers of payments technology, and we look for big thinkers, people with passion, can-do attitude and a hunger to learn and grow. Here you'll work with ambitious colleagues from around the world, take on unique challenges as a team, and make a real impact on the society. With an empowering culture, strong technology and extensive training opportunities, we help you accelerate your career - wherever you decide to go. Join our global team of 18,000 innovators and shape a tomorrow that is yours to own.
Learn more about life at Worldline at careers.worldline.com
We are proud to be an Equal Opportunity employer. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, color, national origin, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions), sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, status as an individual with a disability, or any applicable legally protected characteristics.
