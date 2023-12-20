DevOps Engineer
Roxtec is the world-leading developer and manufacturer of modular-based sealing solutions for cable and pipe penetrations. Our flexible system is used within everything from the energy industry through to shipbuilding to protect life and assets from risk factors such as fire, gas and water. Roxtec is a rapidly growing group serving customers in more than 80 markets. Read more on www.roxtec.com
Come join us on our growth journey. We are constantly investing in both competence and technology to create an excellent customer experience. Do you want to help enable our business digitally and make sure we have a great foundation for collaboration and innovation? Do you want to work with the latest technologies? Together we will continue to give our customers world class innovations for the protection of life and assets. If you share our passion for simplicity and flexibility and thrive in a fast-changing environment where almost anything is possible, you will get fantastic opportunities to grow both professionally and personally. Our dynamic organization is based on great commitment, customer focus and a cooperative culture.
The position
We are looking for a talented and experienced DevOps engineer with solutions architect competence to join our IT development team. You will be responsible for designing, developing, and deploying scalable and reliable IT solutions that meet the business needs and objectives. You will also collaborate with other developers, engineers, and stakeholders to ensure the quality and performance of the IT systems and processes.
You will be part of the Global IT team, but work in a cross-functional team consisting of both business and IT.
The Roxtec IT department covers operation, development, and support for all the 28 subsidiaries in the group, worldwide. The IT department is based at the Roxtec headquarters in Karlskrona, Sweden, where all systems, from ERP through to other special applications, are maintained and developed.
Key responsibilities:
• Design and implement IT solutions that align with the business requirements and goals
• Automate and optimize the development, testing, and deployment processes using best practices and methodologies
• Monitor and troubleshoot to resolve any issues or incidents
• Ensure the security, compliance, and availability of the IT systems and data
• Provide technical guidance and support to the IT development team and other stakeholders
• Research and evaluate new technologies and trends and recommend improvements and innovations
• Architect and engineer our different cloud solutions
• Build and maintain system integration
You will also:
• Help the team deliver any tasks that are needed.
• Help creating and evaluating requirements, internally but also towards external partners.
• Ensure continuous improvements within the area.
Good to have:
• Bachelor's degree in computer science, engineering, or related field
• At least 3 years of experience as a DevOps engineer, solutions architect, or in a similar role
• Experience in cloud platforms such as Azure, AWS, or GCP
• Experience in DevOps tools and technologies such as Kubernetes, Docker, and Git
• Experience in programming languages such as C#, Java, and Python
• Ability to manage multiple projects and prioritize effectively
• Ability to learn and adapt to new technologies and environments
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team
• Attention to detail and quality
You take responsibility for your own work, you are curious, social, and have a driving force for change. You are organized and focused on customer satisfaction and delivery of high quality. You establish and maintain good relations with partners and stakeholders. You enjoy teamwork, contribute with team spirit and like taking responsibility. You are open to new ideas and experiences, seek knowledge and handle situations and problems with creativity, but you can also relate to well-known standards and methodologies.
Speed, simplicity and flexibility are key principles for us at Roxtec and should feel natural also for you. Please read more about our seven Roxtec Core Values that were set around 30 years ago and that are still the guideline for our business. They encourage us to focus on the customer experience and remind us that we all, one by one and together, contribute to the Roxtec success. You can find the Roxtec Core Values here (https://www.roxtec.com/en/about-us/about-roxtec/roxtec-core-values/?changelanguage=en).
Application
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Rikard Hasselgren, CIO, +46 733 31 32 47, or Elin Jurjaks, HR Manager Sweden, +46 733 31 31 89.
