DevOps Engineer
2023-05-26
Do you want to help us unleash the secret to how happy employees create a happy business? We are an innovative, agile, and continuously growing modern tech company on a path to improving the work lives of millions around the world.
We develop workforce management solutions - software that makes scheduling and time reporting more smooth and more flexible for almost a million users worldwide!
We value passion, creativity, quality, and simplicity. You'll be given the opportunity to make an impact and directly contribute to our success, bring new ideas, and have full ownership of your area.
Our global team, of more than 35 nationalities, have fun together, whether it is during a typical Swedish Fika, a workshop, going for a run with a colleague, or spending time together during the annual company Goal trip, team kickoffs, or after-work socials. We have built a collaborative and friendly atmosphere here at Quinyx and are committed to sharing knowledge and supporting one another!
Are you curious and ready to take the first steps on an awesome journey and make magic happen with us? As a member of Quinyx, you will be part of an inclusive and diverse workplace where everyone is allowed to be themselves and thrive.
About the role
As a DevOps Engineer, you will join a distributed team and contribute to the engineering of a cloud-first SaaS platform using modern tools and technologies. Our ecosystem is rich and varied.
We are building one of the most successful workforce management systems globally - our customers are, for example, DHL, Burger King, Espresso House, SATS, The Vasa Museum, and many more.
We are looking for someone who has a track record of rationalising complex systems guided by industry best practice and experience. You will be responsible for working with a dedicated and highly skilled team to define strategies and deliver DevOps projects. Day to day you will be working with the Devops Engineers, as well as Engineers across the wider business. You will be reporting to the Head of DevOps.
What you'll be doing
You will important part of the team in creating and delivering strategies to achieve the following objectives:
Empowering engineers across Quinyx, to deliver best in class software and systems.
Architecting infrastructure for efficiency and reliability.
You will be expected to take an active part in the engineering of our systems and technologies.
You will be sharing knowledge with and supporting the rest of the DevOps team.
What you'll bring to the team
• A passion for DevOps with five or more years of practical DevOps experience.
• Experience with the AWS ecosystem, Kubernetes, Terraform, modern CI/CD, as well as distributed metrics and logging.
• Fresh ideas on how to improve Quinyx DevOps and technology.
• Soft skills as a teacher and mentor.
What's in it for you?
We promote and encourage a healthy lifestyle with flexible work hours and the latest tools, enhanced vacation allowance, wellness, home office, professional development contributions, virtual yoga classes, and last but not least, you will have the chance to participate in our well-known yearly ping-pong tournament!
Want to join Quinyx?
At Quinyx, we provide equal employment opportunities and strive for an inclusive, diverse, value-driven culture. All applications will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender perception or identity, national origin, age, marital status, disability, or veteran status.
