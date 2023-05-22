DevOps Engineer - Infrastructure and Uptime Specialist
2023-05-22
Are you passionate about ensuring smooth operations, maintaining exceptional uptime, and optimizing infrastructure? Stepler AB, a leading health-tech company based in Sweden, is seeking a talented and experienced DevOps Engineer to join our dynamic team. If you thrive in a fast-paced environment, enjoy working with cutting-edge technologies, and have a strong knack for infrastructure management, we want to hear from you!
About us
Stepler was founded in Sweden in 2019. Since then we have become part of Scandinavia's fastest-growing health app with over 5 million installs.
Do you have what it takes to change our sedentary world once and for all by gamifying health? Then you might fit into our team of talented heroes.
We believe that physical activity has value for the individual, society, and the world. We tackle that by gamifying health and reward the effort our users put in.
The outcome? - A healthier lifestyle and a happier wallet :)
The impact? - 50% of our users walks more with Stepler and with an average of 24% more steps.
Responsibilities:
Oversee the infrastructure and operations of our systems, ensuring high availability, scalability, and fault tolerance.
Manage and monitor our Google Cloud Platform (GCP) infrastructure, optimizing performance and ensuring cost-effectiveness.
Implement and maintain efficient CI/CD pipelines for seamless deployments.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify and implement infrastructure improvements.
Automate processes and tasks to enhance efficiency and reduce manual effort.
Monitor and analyze system performance, identify bottlenecks, and propose solutions.
Ensure the security and compliance of our infrastructure and applications.
Troubleshoot and resolve infrastructure-related issues in a timely manner.
Stay updated with the latest industry trends and best practices in infrastructure management.
Requirements:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
Proven experience as a DevOps Engineer, preferably with a focus on infrastructure management and uptime optimization.
Strong proficiency in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services, including Compute Engine, Kubernetes Engine, Cloud Storage, and Cloud Networking.
Solid understanding of MongoDB and its deployment and management.
Experience with infrastructure-as-code tools such as Terraform or CloudFormation.
Proficiency in scripting and automation using languages like Python, Bash, or PowerShell.
Hands-on experience with CI/CD tools like Jenkins, GitLab CI, or CircleCI.
Strong knowledge of monitoring and logging tools like Prometheus, Grafana, ELK Stack, or similar.
Familiarity with containerization technologies such as Docker and orchestration tools like Kubernetes.
Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
Strong communication and collaboration abilities.
Knowledge of security best practices and experience in implementing secure infrastructure.
Why Join Stepler AB:
Opportunity to work in a dynamic and rapidly growing company.
Collaborative and inclusive work environment that encourages innovation and creativity.
Chance to work with cutting-edge technologies and stay at the forefront of the industry.
Competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package.
Flexible working hours and a healthy work-life balance.
Professional development opportunities and support for continuous learning.
If you are passionate about infrastructure management, ensuring exceptional uptime, and being a part of a talented team, we would love to hear from you. Join Stepler AB and play a crucial role in driving the success of our company's infrastructure. Apply today by sending your resume and a cover letter
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-21
e-mail
E-post: daniel@stepler.io
