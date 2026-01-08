DevOps - CI/CD Developer - Automotive
2026-01-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a DevOps Developer with a genuine interest for automotive.
To be sucessfull in this role we see that you have +8 years of experience as DevOps Developer and CI/CD pipelines experience. We see as a plus that you have previous experience from the automotive industry, good presentations and communication skills and able to communicate fluently in English (speech and writing).
You are customer oriented and want to work in an international environment with different cultures. You have a strong analytical capability and structural way of working.
Self-driven, flexible in a high-paced environment as well as being a team player are qualities that define you.
You will work in an agile environment , helping our client with internal CI/CD tools for version control and release management.
What we offer?
Project with a leading customer in the automotive industry in the area of Gothenburg.
Flexible workplace, work from home 2 days/week.
Full time, permantent position.
Company benefits.
Frequent social team activities.
Fixed salary.
Competence/skills
B.Sc. or M.Sc. Degree in Computer Engineering or similar. You should also have industrial experiences from below areas:
Version control:
Git/GitHub
Bitpucket
Jenkins
Terraform
Ansible
Cloud & Infraestructure:
AWS / Azure or Google Cloud
Containers:
Docker
Kubernetes
Programming
Golang
Node.js
C++
Linux
Python
RestAPI
Shell script
Databases
MongoDB or SQL
Redis
RabbitMQ
Gerrit
Experience from Automotive industry is meritorious
Personal skills
Customer orientated
Ambitious and driven
Result oriented
Team player
Social skills
Organized and structured
If you feel that this description suits you, don 't hesitate to send your application. We are looking forward to hear from you!
We are a company providing technical expertise consultancy services and we offer you a position as a DevOps Consultant Engineer.
We are a growing company where we put focus on our employees and customers.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-07
E-post: contact@kemizares.se Arbetsgivarens referens
