DevOps - AWS
2023-11-24
We in Regent's business area Quality, which focuses on QA, automation and DevOps, need to grow and are now looking for you who are passionate about Cloud and CI/CD. You want to take the team's delivery capacity to new heights. As a person, we see that you are supportive and believe that we perform better together!
Tasks
As a consultant with us, you will mainly work in a development team at one of our customers. The assignments vary with everything from setting up and maintaining delivery pipelines, taking care of infrastructure as well as configuring environments.
In the Quality team, you will have the opportunity to exchange experiences and get help from a bunch of test, deploy and DevOps enthusiasts.
About you
You have a natural drive and a strong interest in Cloud solutions and CI / CD.
You like to share your knowledge.
You are accurate, responsible and quality-conscious.
You have several years of experience in most of the following techniques:
AWS
AWS Code deploy
Terraform
Salt
Ansible
Chef
Docker
Kubernetes or Docker swarm
Datadog
OP5
Amazon CloudWatch
Graphite
Infrastructure as code
Continuous Integration, Delivery and Deployment
Source code management and versioning
Powershell, Bash and/or Python
About Regent
As a consultant at Regent, you get a secure job with good benefits in an entrepreneur-driven consulting company that safeguards the individual's development. We can prove this by being named Sweden's, even Europe's best workplace by the organization Great Place to Work for 2 years in a row.
Read more about us at (so far only in Swedish): https://regent.se/
