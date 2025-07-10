Development Team Lead - Center of Excellence
Our solutions are a key part of most industries - electronics, medical research, renewable energy, food production, infrastructure and many more. Working with us means working with the latest technologies and groundbreaking, sustainable innovations.
Join us on our journey for a better tomorrow.
Your Role
Mission:
The CoE is responsible for raising the maturity of all teams that seek to gain insights from data. We provide training, standards, best practices, infrastructure, advice and development resources. We seek cross-orgainsation collaborations, aim to remove siloed ways of working and promote consistency of approach.
Where teams have attained a high level of Data Maturity and where the CoE provides development resources then the CoE also provides Team Lead capabilities to ensure the smooth running and successful outcome of data related projects. You will join one of these such teams for that very purpose, where you will seek not only to raise that teams' maturity but also transfer that knowledge and experience to enable the further maturing of other development teams.
Responsibilities and objectives:
You will be expected to take ownership of the following responsibilities:
Lead and manage a team of data architects, data analysts, data engineers and BI developers.
Oversee the development and implementation of data strategies and analytics solutions.
Ensure the team adheres to agile methodologies and practices.
Monitor and report on team performance, providing feedback and coaching as needed.
Foster a culture of continuous improvement and innovation within the team.
Manage project timelines, resources, and deliverables to ensure successful outcomes.
Mentor and grow team members towards taking leadership responsibilities.
You will need a strong understanding of data literacy, including data collection, analysis, and visualization.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are required.
Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities simultaneously is a must.
To succeed, you will need
Experience requirements & knowledge:
Minimum five years of experience from working with data and analytics, minimum two years in a senior role such as a Project Manager or Team Lead.
Experience in stakeholder management and working in cross-functional teams.
Experience in leading and mentoring teams, with a track record of successful project delivery.
Experienc in agile methodologies is very important.
Being fluent in English, in both writing and speaking is needed.
Educational requirements:
Bachelor or Master of Science in Information Systems, Engineering or Economics or equivalent.
Personality requirements:
You will bring energy to the team and challenge your teammates on the way to the best solution.
You are curious and have an open mindset, both in your work of creating new functionality and in participating in our ongoing development.
You take pride both in creating sustainable solutions as well as delivering results on time.
You are ready to work together with a team that has a strong focus on delivering according to set goals.
Strong leadership skills with the ability to inspire and motivate a team are important.
Excellent problem-solving abilities and a proactive approach to challenges will help you be successful.
Being adaptable and open to new ideas and approaches are great qualities to have.
You will need to be highly organized with a keen attention to detail.
Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build positive relationships with team members and stakeholders will see you in good stead.
A collaborative mindset and the ability to work effectively in a team-oriented environment is a must.
Being passionate about data and analytics, with a continuous desire to learn and grow will make you stand out.
You must be resilient and able to handle pressure and meet deadlines.
In return, we offer you
A friendly, inclusive atmosphere based on diversity and strong ethics.
Access to a global network and the chance to work on impactful projects.
A supportive and collaborative team environment.
Wide range of benefits, such as: yearly financial bonus, extra week of vacation, Gastro Pass Card, MultiSport card, Employee Assistance Program, language courses, trainings, refreshments at the workplace, sport activities, flexible working hours, etc.
City
Stockholm
Diverse by nature and inclusive by choice
Diverse by nature and inclusive by choice

Bright ideas come from all of us. The more unique perspectives we embrace, the more innovative we are. Together we build a culture where difference is valued and we share a deep sense of purpose and belonging.
