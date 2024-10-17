Development Manager B2B to Samsung
2024-10-17
Job DescriptionThe Development Manager willlead the development and execution of B2B product strategy for Samsung's MX portfolio in the Nordic market. You will focus on boosting market share and driving sales growth by guiding local B2B sales teams and optimizing product solutions across mobile, tablets, PCs, wearables and accessories.
Key Responsibilities
B2B Product Strategy: Develop and implement the Nordic B2B product strategy for MX, ensuring alignment with market trends and business needs.
Strategy Leadership: Take ownership of B2B solutions strategy to position Samsung as a leader in the B2B sector across the Nordic countries.
Sales Maximization: Collaborate with local sales teams to create deal pricing and investment strategies that drive revenue growth.
Sales Analysis/Execution follow-up: Continuously analyze Sales results and share insights and actions to the organization.
Product Innovation: Identify new product opportunities and guide the implementation of solutions that meet evolving business requirements.
Qualifications You hold a bachelor's degree in IT, Business, or related fields.
We believe that you have3-5 years of experience in B2B sales or strategy, preferably in the Nordic region.
You have a solid understanding of the Nordic B2B market and experience collaborating with senior stakeholders.
Fluency in English is required; Swedish language skills are an advantage but not mandatory.
Personal Qualities
We are looking for a candidate with strong strategic and analytical thinking skills, capable of critically assessing complex business challenges and developing innovative solutions. You will need to demonstrate collaborative leadership, working effectively with cross-functional teams and senior stakeholders to ensure alignment and achieve shared goals. Additionally, a focus on execution is key, as we seek someone with excellent organizational abilities who can plan, prioritize, and execute initiatives to deliver outstanding results.
Company DescriptionEverything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done for 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As Customs Specialist, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives.
When you join JobBustersAs a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us, and we therefore offer you as an employee Corporate Health Care to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
SalaryAs agreed and bonusup to 50%.
Admission and ApplicationFull time, office hours. Our client wishes to start 2024-11-11 and the assignment is expected to run until 2029-11-10 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously. Ersättning
