Development Engineer within Certification to Customized Truck Development
2024-08-16
Scania is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses and industrial motors and is a dynamic and safe employer. Become a part of it!
Customized truck solutions
The world of automotive engineering is widely known for its cutting-edge technology and ever-changing landscape. Within these volatile conditions, Scania manages to be a pioneer in maintaining premium quality while satisfying customer needs.
Though our product catalogue covers most popular use cases, the trucking market sometimes demands tailor-made solutions for specific use cases. This is where Customized Truck Solutions steps in. We cater to a wide variety of customers in vastly different sectors such as mining, logging, long haulage, urban solutions and firetrucks to name a few.
Using Scania's modular system, we at Customized Truck Solutions evaluate and design sustainable solutions based on customer needs. We approach each request with creativity and encourage a "yes we can!" mindset.
The team
With growing complexity of the product, it is of utmost importance to display the compliance of our solutions to ensure the safety of our customers and others around them.
Our team within Customized Truck Solutions is specialized in Legal Analysis within the Civilian sector. We act as a support function within product development to safeguard technical solutions with respect to current and future legal requirements.
We are a team of 7 development engineers and a Team Leader: a very diverse team when it comes to age, experience and culture. It is something we are very proud of!
We maintain an open climate where everyone's opinion is valued, support can easily be found, and we have fun at work. We work cross functionally with the various design groups, markets, project teams and act as a bridge to the compliance sections at Scania. When asking the team they say that the teamleader is proactive in recognizing achievements and encouraging professional development. We have good feedback culture. It is a structured onboarding process and the leadership team's commitment to fostering a welcoming environment have set the stage for our success.
Your assignment
The scope of work in the certification Team varies between short term tasks such as evaluating the compliance of common adaptations - specifying and describing the legal limitations of our adaptations in the product description system - to more long term and complex solutions which will require dedicated projects. This wide range of work with varying complexity will provide endless possibilities to develop and grow your competence. Some of your main responsibilities will be:
Evaluate compliance of technical solutions to customer requests
Conduct Legal investigations and provide support in planning certification activities in Projects
Monitor future legal demands and the impact they could have on our product catalogue
Help in the continuous improvement of the team's work processes
Solve certification related deviations
Work cross functionally and provide certification support to design groups within Customized Truck Solutions
No two days are the same in the certification team, you will have the ability to expand your responsibilities when the opportunity arises!
Your profile
To succeed in this role, we believe that you are a driven person, who takes initiative and enjoys working with varied tasks. The nature of the work requires that you have high integrity and a keen eye for detail and are willing to voice your opinions. The work is complex and as such requires a high degree of collaboration, this demands that you possess good communication skills and are a team player. As a person you are positive, enthusiastic and are flexible to adapt to changing situations.
We would also like that...
You have a bachelor's or master's degree in engineering or equivalent work experience
Knowledge of Scania's products and systems is meriting
Prior experience working in certification or compliance is highly meriting
You write and speak English fluently. Swedish is meriting but not necessary.
What we offer
You will gain a unique understanding of the product from a holistic perspective and build a strong network within the organization.
We also offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup. This will enable you to stay flexible and work from our offices at Scania Sergel and Liljeholmen a few days a week if the job allows it. We can also provide you with an individual development plan catering to your personal goals and ensure you receive the right support to reach them. The professional development and well-being of our employees is of utmost importance to us, as such you will be eligible for internal and external educations as well as receive benefits such as flexible working hours, performance bonuses, occupational pension and much more.
If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
If you would like to learn more about the position or group please don't hesitate to contact:
Karin Alfredsson, manager RSMP at karin.x.alfredsson@scania.com
or Aditya Rajan, Team Leader Certification team at aditya.rajan@scania.com
Application
Your application should include a CV and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible, ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, the position may therefore be filled before the end of the application period of 2024-09-01.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8845258