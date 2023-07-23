Development Engineer to 3D metrology IndTech start-up Viospatia
2023-07-23
Are you a curious engineer with a background in computer vision who thrives when you work on solving problems and develop new technology? Would you like to make your mark on the fourth industrial revolution? At Viospatia, we improve manufacturing by giving our customers the ability to measure every component in real-time. We are now looking for a Development Engineer to be a key player in our journey ahead. Perhaps that is you?
About Viospatia
Viospatia, a 3D metrology start-up, has developed technology that enables manufacturers to perform real-time in-line 3D inspection of production lines. Viospatia was founded in 2018 with the goal of giving manufacturers the capability to inspect 100% of production. In addition to internal R&D of our core product, we have on-going collaborative R&D projects with leading automotive manufacturers and universities in the Nordic region to further develop our offerings. Real-time in-line inspection is the cutting edge of metrology in industry 4.0. Read more at www.viospatia.com
Today we are six people in our team located in Luleå, Visby, and remotely. We are now expanding and looking for more great people to join our journey.
What is going on right now?
A spin-off from Luleå University of Technology-based and Vinnova-funded research projects, Viospatia is preparing for the commercial launch of our core products Viopro and Vioflex. Parallel to this we have ongoing research projects with Stockholm University, Luleå Technical University, Chalmers University, Volvo Cars, Volvo Trucks and Gestamp, among others. Through these R&D projects we are continuously developing our current products and developing new technologies with big industrial players. At the end of 2022, Viospatia concluded an investment round totalling SEK 13.6 million led by Volvo Cars Tech Fund and Seven District.
About the job
We are looking for a Development Engineer to join our team. Your mission will be to develop our technology by working with internal R&D projects as well as external research projects within 3D measurements together with industrial partners and institutions. You will be working with image processing, 3D mathematics and the development of algorithms to drive our technology forward. Building, testing, coding and problem-solving will be common elements in your role. The work will consist of a combination of teamwork whilst you also get the freedom to work independently.
Since we are a start-up company consisting of a small team, you have the opportunity to shape the role depending on your previous skills and personal talents.
Our team is divided between Luleå and Visby, and it is possible to work in either one of these cities.
Who are we looking for?
For this position, we are looking for someone who has at least a masters engineering degree within a technical field. In addition, you should either have a PhD or 6-10 years of experience in mathematics or physics, as well as experience with optical measurement methods such as photogrammetry and/or computer vision. Moreover, we would like you to have experience in image analysis, and algorithm development. Good knowledge in MATLAB, C++ and Python is also necessary.
Moreover, you should be a skilled team-player who believe that the team can achieve more together. You work in a structured and well-organized way, and you feel comfortable managing projects. Whilst you enjoy working in a team, you are also driven to work on your own initiative in an independent way. For the start-up journey we are looking for a results-oriented and responsible person who loves a challenge, and who isn't afraid of trying new things!
A requirement for the position is that you have good knowledge of English in speech and in writing. Swedish is a plus!
Do you feel like you don't tick all of the boxes described above? Don't worry! Apply and we will happily assess if you could be a potential match for the Viospatia team, either now or in the future.
