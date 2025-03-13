Development engineer for steering functions
2025-03-13
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
As a software developer in Scania, you are a vital part of providing premium products, services, and solutions to Scania's customers, partners, employees, and many more kinds of stakeholders. It is your responsibility to work closely with both internal and external stakeholders, to develop software that is of high quality and performance, thus contributing to the holistic premium experience of Scania.
Job Responsibilities
You will develop and be responsible for steering functions and by that, we mean steering in the form of steering wheel and wheels that turn, but also how to remotely control autonomous vehicles so that they follow a given path.
In this role, you are expected to work with colleagues to systemize, implement/code, test, analyze and document the new functions and continuous improvements. You will develop functionality for driver support functions such as Lane Keep Assist. The group also develops autonomous steering functions and interactions between teams is promoted. Many of our projects lay the foundation for how steering controls will work in future generations of manually driven and autonomous vehicles, on a global scale.
We work with both in-house developed products and together with suppliers. We test our systems in vehicles to ensure everything works in reality and that we have considered all relevant effects. In a value flow landscape, we work cross-brands within Traton. This means you will have co-workers from MAN and International.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to take a truck driver's license as part of the work. We work cross-functionally with groups for mechanics, integration, and autonomy so you will have a wide network of contacts in the company and you will see real results from what you develop!
Who You Are
We are looking for you who are attracted by personal and technical challenges, and who like to work and collaborate with talented and creative colleagues. You thrive in a work environment where you can take on high personal responsibility and challenge our technologies, working methods, and processes.
Energy, curiosity, creativity, and accuracy are qualities that you value and want to use in your work. You enjoy working in teams and solving problems with the help of others. You spread positive energy and enjoy sharing your knowledge!
You have a master's degree in electronics, control engineering, automation/robotics or other relevant field and preferably several years of experience in product development of complex systems, control technology, algorithm development, Matlab/Simulink, and can communicate well in English and Swedish.
Does it feel interesting? Do not hesitate to contact us!
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
We are a group of 12 people and we are now looking for reinforcement with an enthusiastic and sharp developer of control functions!
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-03-28. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Lina Berg, Head of Steering Applications, lina.berg@scania.com
.
