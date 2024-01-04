Development Engineer Finishing
AB Tetra Pak / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2024-01-04
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Development & Technology Industrial Base Engineering (D&T IBE) is responsible for developing, maintaining and implementing world class packaging material and converting solutions, enabling Tetra Pak to deliver competitive packaging solutions with a clear performance focus.
The material treatment, finishing & blank fed department within IBE is responsible for process, equipment and competence of our converting process. We deliver results in the forefront of development within the area of expertise.
To sharpen us even more we are now looking for a skilled Development Engineer with initial main focus on visual effects on the packaging material.
This position will be located in Lund, but you will work in a global arena. Some travel will be required.
What you will do
You will be part of an experienced and agile team and you will focus on:
Process development for visual effects, adapting an existing technology to our industry.
Collaboration with Tetra Pak packaging material factories around the world.
Collaboration with suppliers of equipment.
Development and lifecycle management of finishing solutions.
Represent the competence area in different forums externally and internally.
Who you are
To be successful in this position, you have several years of relevant working experience, preferably within the area of technology development or manufacturing industry and a master's degree in engineering or similar.
You are keen on working with stakeholders and to listen to their needs. You are collaborative and flexible and have excellent communication skills. You are good at figuring out how to get things done and how to organise activities. You have a strong drive for results, are passionate about your work and take ownership of your activities. You build and maintain successful relations with your colleagues, important stakeholders and external partners.
A high proficiency in English, both written and spoken, is essential.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2024-01-18
To know more about the position contact Karin M Olsson at +46 46 36 31 24
Questions about your application contact Hanna Edström at +46 46 36 32 89
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
8368203