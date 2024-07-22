Development Engineer
JobBusters AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-07-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
You will be part of a cross functional product team based in Stockholm. The team consist of Engineering, Design and Product divisions to drive the Consumer Experience organization. Our customerwork with their own data driven IoT-products and connected appliances in all categories and Business Areas.
Your main tasks:* Designing and building solutions using a suitable combination of Cloud-native PaaS services, open source components and implementation in mostly Java (Spring)* Participating in team activities including OKR's, sprint planning, scrum stand-ups, demos and retros* Taking active part in team improvements in process, tools, technology and communication* Contributing into quality through unit , SIT tests* Participating in product design sessions with specific input on technical feasibility, scalability, extendibility, performance, and maintainability* Taking part in PR review sessions
Qualifications 3+ years of experience in developing systems or Java based (spring) products
Strong experience in RESTful-services
Experiences with a following SQL/NoSQL BDB's (Experience with SQL BD's, MongoDB, Redis, Kafka)
AWS profficient
Master degree or other relevant skill set
Background in working with full-stack product centered teams
Experience in working with geo-distributed teams
Experiences of analytics instrumentation and analysis for micro- service based systems and cloud services (AWS on preferred)
Ability to contribute with complexity, risk and effort analysis in backlog creation and management
Personal Qualities
To succeed in the assignment as a Development Engineer, we would like you to ideally have previous experience with online business, IoT products, API products, DevOps, and/or consumer products. You should be a quick learner and an energetic problem solver, enthusiastic about creating and improving ways of working. Additionally, you should be confident yet without personal prestige, thriving on cooperation, getting things done, and valuing user feedback.
Company DescripitonOur client is a global leading company that manufactures household appliances to make households easier. If you want to be involved in influencing tomorrow's household appliances, then this is the client for you!
About JobBustersJobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
When you join JobBustersAs a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us, and we therefore offer you as an employee Corporate Health Care to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life
SalaryAs agreed.
Admission and ApplicationFull time, office hours. Our client wishes to start 2024-08-04 and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-12-20 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously. Application deadline is 2024-07-29. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606) Arbetsplats
JobBusters AB Kontakt
Shady Ayad shady.ayad@jobbusters.se Jobbnummer
8808840