Development Engineer
2024-02-09
Customized Trucks
Imagine a Lego kit, are you the kind of person who is satisfied after finishing a Lego model according to the instructions or the person who rebuilds it afterward in new ways? We, at Customized Trucks, use Scania's modularity to create new and innovative solutions for our customers. We use the "Lego" as much as we can and, sometimes, we need to modify the "Lego bricks" to make them fit together. We are responsible for the development of customized trucks in a great number of areas: From alternative fuels and electrification to specialized applications such as mining, heavy haulage, and fire trucks. Everything we do starts with a direct customer request!
Who are we?
Our group within the Customized Trucks department, is specialized in the design of gas trucks, both (bio-)CNG and (bio-)LNG, on a complete truck level. Moreover, we have recently gotten the assignment to work with customized hydrogen solutions.
We are a team of 13 development engineers and one group manager. We are a very diverse team when it comes to gender identity, age, life experience, and cultural background - And we are very proud of that! We have an open climate where we support each other and have fun at work. We work in a value flow with very tight contact with other cross-functions namely Sales and Marketing, Project Management, Red Arrow, Production, Purchasing, and Certification - So you will acquire a broad Scania network from day one!
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home or at our remote office at Scania Sergel a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with a development plan, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career both within the country as well as internationally. The professional development of our employees is a priority for us, so education via internal and external courses is encouraged and supported. In addition to career and development opportunities, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company, and much more. Scania also organizes several events yearly where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Your assignment
The extent of the tasks we handle can vary from common adaptations - of which you can process several per week - to more complex solutions that could require a big project. This wide scope and varying complexity create endless possibilities for you to develop your competence and grow. You will never have two weeks alike!
Some of your main responsibilities will be:
Technical investigations of customer requests; when an order is placed you will describe the adaptation in the product description system and on drawings.
Product ownership of our special gas solutions and their maintenance over time.
Be part of development projects and create some new designs, when needed, for CNG, LNG, and hydrogen trucks.
Solve field quality issues, when they arise.
One of the most exciting things about our job is that you can follow a product from the moment you get a customer request until the truck leaves the production line!
Who are you?
To succeed in this role we believe that you are a driven, proactive, and curious person who is not afraid to ask. You prefer to work with varying tasks that may shift quickly and are a hands-on person who likes to dig into technical questions when needed. You are a positive and enthusiastic person who loves to work in a team, fosters knowledge sharing, and drives the team forward.
We would also like that..
You have a bachelor's or master's degree in engineering or equivalent work experience.
You have at least 2 years of work experience with product development.
You write and speak fluently in English. The Swedish language is a merit, but not a requirement.
Experience in working with Scania products, our modular system, and Catia V5 is a merit. As well as previous experience working with gas and hydrogen solutions.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
Get in touch
If you have any questions, please contact Rodrigo Suárez París (Group Manager, ERSMG), at rodrigo.suarez.paris@scania.com
.
If you want to get more insights about the role from a team member, please contact Tova Ödesjö (Development Engineer, ERSMG), at tova.odesjo@scania.com
or Malin Gustafsson (Development Engineer, ERSMG), at malin.gustafsson@scania.com
.
Application
Your application should include a CV and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-02-25. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period and the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Så ansöker du
