Development engineer - Propulsion System Chemistry
Scania CV AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2025-02-17
Introduction
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
The group and what we do
In the group, Materials Technology for Propulsion System Chemistry (EMEMC), we study the chemistry of the truck in the areas of after-treatment, fuel, oil and catalysis in present and future commercial vehicles. We work with product follow-up, with research for the future and in the product development phase.
In the present position, you will mainly be part of the Oil and Fuel team at EMEMC. The team works with the requirements and fluids of the truck, both for the combustion engine and the electrical driveline. We handle all oil analysis data at Scania and have close cooperation with MAN and International to share results. An important part of the work is to answer whether the compatibility between lubricant and construction material is good enough, i. e. if there is degradation or contamination. This is done by regular check-ups of the oil in both engine cell tests and in test vehicles. It is an important part of the product development process.
Your role
The role of a development engineer at EMEMC could be described as a role with the possibility to affect the future by understanding the ageing of the materials and fluids and developing methods to be able to answer also the questions of the future.
You will work both hands-on with chemical analysis of lubricants in the lab, and with the other important task of the team to handle oil analysis data from all tests done at Scania.
You will work in a team of experienced engineers who love deviations and constantly try to find new ways of working. You will work in close cooperation with our sister group in Nürnberg as well as with internal and external partners.
Your profile
We are looking for a person who wants to work with the fluids of the truck from a material technology perspective. You should be interested in doing practical work in the lab, and - as data handling is part of the work - a structured way of working and a willingness to handle and analyse large data sets is needed.
• Since you will be working in a global environment you express yourself fluently in English, both in speech and writing.
• Swedish is a merit, but you should be willing to learn the language.
• You hold a Master's degree in Chemical Engineering or Chemistry or an academic degree of at least 4 years in the same fields.
• As a person you thrive in an environment of experienced people with curious mindsets and are interested in details without losing the broader picture of the truck.
Our offer
An interesting and developing job with a high degree of responsibility and room for creativity. At Scania, we believe that our employees are our most essential resource we want to give them the possibility to grow and prosper.
We provide a dynamic and flexible workplace with hybrid work options, currently consisting of 3 days at the office and 2 days working from home, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health centre Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
For additional information
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact Ragna Elger, Head of EMEMC, e-mail: ragna.elger@scania.com
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates.
We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-03-03. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
We look forward to your application!
