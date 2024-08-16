Development Engineer - Landskrona
Assa Abloy AB / Elektronikjobb / Landskrona Visa alla elektronikjobb i Landskrona
2024-08-16
, Svalöv
, Kävlinge
, Helsingborg
, Bjuv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Assa Abloy AB i Landskrona
, Malmö
, Halmstad
, Härryda
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to become part of a highly skilled team of engineers, helping us develop future control systems from start to finish? We are now looking for our next Development Engineer, and maybe this opportunity is something for you!
Join our team in Landskrona, Sweden, and enjoy a collaborative culture that empowers you to build a career you can be proud of.
What you would do as our Development Engineer
As our new Development Engineer, you will join our Swing Door team, with 15 colleagues working with electronics and software engineering. We are developing and maintaining the control systems and electronic platforms for entrance systems. Since the control systems are used on many different products there is a lot of cooperation between the engineers. Within this role, together with the team, you will develop electronics and software for current and future control systems as well as test the product in controlled, real situations before going live according to test specifications.
You would also:
• Interact with other engineering disciplines involved in the development such as mechanics and app development
• Define and execute tickets within a Scrum team
• Report progress and review current systems
• Present ideas for system improvements, including cost proposals
• Produce detailed specifications and writing program codes
The skills and experience you need
We are looking for someone who:
• has a Degree in Engineering or similar
• has hands-on experience with Micro Processors, embedded programming and PCB design
• has excellent communication skills in English, spoken and written
It is a plus, but not required, to have experience of Power electronics for motor drives, Altium, EMC regulations and testing, battery in complex systems, test specifications and test equipment.
What we offer
We're passionate about providing amazing opportunities and benefits, so you can continue and progress in a lifelong career with us - here's what we have to offer:
• Learning and career development opportunities, we are strong promotors of skills development and internal mobility opportunities
• A competitive salary and incentive schemes
• Flexible working hours
• Restaurant and lunch canteen at site
• 5-10 minutes' walk from train station
• Health care allowance
• CBA and work shortening hours
We review applications regularly, so don't wait
We are building diverse, inclusive teams, and encourage applications from everyone who can see themselves working with us. Just set up your profile and apply here, no later than 30th September 2024.
To make sure your personal data is safe, we don't look at any applications sent by email or post.
If you have any questions about the role or the process, email Daria Skucha, Talent Acquisition Business Partner, at daria.skucha@assaabloy.com
.
Depending on the risk profile for the role, a background screening will need to be performed. Final candidates may therefore be subjected to a background screening. The performance of the background check is subject to consent and based on our Applicant Privacy Notice.
Let's create a safer and more open world - together!
To find out more about us, visit www.assaabloy.com
We are the ASSA ABLOY Group
Our people have made us the global leader in access solutions. In return, we open doors for them wherever they go. With nearly 61,000 colleagues in more than 70 different countries, we help billions of people experience a more open world. Our innovations make all sorts of spaces - physical and virtual - safer, more secure, and easier to access.
As an employer, we value results - not titles, or backgrounds. We empower our people to build their career around their aspirations and our ambitions - supporting them with regular feedback, training, and development opportunities. Our colleagues think broadly about where they can make the most impact, and we encourage them to grow their role locally, regionally, or even internationally.
As we welcome new people on board, it's important to us to have diverse, inclusive teams, and we value different perspectives and experiences. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Assa Abloy AB
(org.nr 556059-3575)
Lodjursgatan 10, Landskrona (visa karta
)
261 44 LANDSKRONA Arbetsplats
Assa Abloy Entrance Systems AB Jobbnummer
8846007