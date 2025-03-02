Development Engineer - Assay Development NGS
2025-03-02
Who we are
Olink, part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, is transforming the understanding of human diseases through advanced proteomics. We are driven by a commitment to innovation, quality, and transparency, providing exceptional solutions and support for human protein biomarker discovery.
For many years, the critical role of proteins in human biology has been recognized, but technological constraints limited comprehensive research into their potential across various biological processes and diseases. With our innovative Olink solutions, scientists can now measure thousands of human proteins simultaneously using just a few microliters of blood. Our highly specific and validated assays cover a wide dynamic range, empowering groundbreaking research.
Our services include flexible protein biomarker solutions, with a robust library of thoroughly validated assays covering ~5000 proteins. As we expand globally, we continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of scientific discovery. To learn more, visit www.olink.com.
Position Description
We are now looking for a Development Engineer to join the Assay Development NGS team within the Highplex department, RnD. If you want to work with a world-leading technology that contributes to the development of precision medicine, you might be the person we are looking for. Assay Development NGS has the main responsibility to develop immunoassays for the Olink Highplex products and to evaluate assay performance throughput development projects. This includes performing verification experiments and generating assay performance data for website. Product development is carried out in projects with members from other departments. Further more, Assay Development NGS also contributes to research and development of product concepts and ideas.
Assay Development NGS currently consists of 10 people, but since the company is growing rapidly with very exciting things going on, the group needs to be expanded with additional members.
Primary Responsibilities
As a Development Engineer in the group, your duties will vary across project phases. It will consist of both laboratory work, but also data analysis and logging of information. The main tasks will be to:
Perform experiments using Olinks PEA (Proximity Extension Assay) with NGS as a readout platform.
Plan and perform laboratory work in accordance with set project plans and work schedules.
Evaluate, report and document results from the laboratory work according to existing procedures.
Handle and register data for large amounts of antibodies, antigens and biological samples.
Actively participate in the development of the group's and department's activities and participate in improvement projects.
Qualifications/skills
Master's degree in life sciences or corresponding education.
Documented lab experience and a few years of working experience from the industry.
Experience in pipetting small volumes and of using pipetting robots is advantageous.
Experience with antibody-based test methods as well as with PCR and NGS.
Experience with handling and characterizing biological samples, with a focus on plasma and serum is advantageous.
Good computer skills in general and good knowledge of Excel. Experience of using python or R-scripts are advantageous.
Experience of working in projects.
Fluent in spoken and written English, Swedish is a plus.
As a person you are responsible, driven, proactive and solution oriented. As we handle large amounts of reagents and data, we value that you are thorough and structured. You are a team player who finds it easy to communicate and interact with others both within the group and with those who work in other departments and functions. It is important that you have a positive attitude and can adapt to changing circumstances.
The selection process is on-going, and the position might get filled before the last day of application so please apply as soon as possible, however no later than 2025.03.23..
If you want to help to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and are looking for an exciting new challenge, we encourage you to apply!
