Developers to Tele2 - Build the Future of Telecom with Us
Tele2 Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-07-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tele2 Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Tyresö
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to shape real digital experiences that impact millions of people? Thrive in an environment with freedom, purpose, and fun? At TELE2, we're building smarter, easier and more sustainable tech - and we want you to join the journey.
About the Role
TELE2's IT organization is evolving rapidly as we build the next generation of digital experiences. As the telecom industry makes bold shifts, we're determined to lead the way. To support our growth, we're looking for passionate developers across multiple areas to join our product teams.
You'll be part of an autonomous team, working in a cross-functional setup with designers, product managers, and analysts. Together, you own your product - from architecture and development to deployment and operations.
We build cloud-native services in Kubernetes and work in microservice-based architectures. We value simplicity, automation, and quality - and we're serious about owning what we build.
Who We're Looking For
We're hiring developers across different roles and backgrounds. You might be a great fit if you identify with one or more of the following:
- Backend Developer: Experience with Go, Java, .NET, Spring Boot, or Kafka
- Frontend Developer: Skilled in JavaScript, Vue or similar frameworks
- Platform / DevOps Engineer: Comfortable with Linux, Kubernetes, GitLab and cloud infrastructure (especially Azure)
You don't need to tick every box - we value curiosity, problem-solving skills, and the drive to learn.
What You'll Do
As a developer at TELE2, you'll play an active role in designing, building, and maintaining scalable systems and APIs. You'll collaborate closely with architects, developers, and analysts to evolve our platform and data flows. With a strong focus on performance, availability, and security, you take ownership of the systems you work on - from development to operations. Together with your team, you continuously improve how we work and deliver value to customers.
How We Work
- Agile and cross-functional product teams
- DevOps mindset - we build it, we run it
- Microservices architecture
- CI/CD pipelines and test automation
- Transparent, feedback-driven collaboration
What You Bring
- Solid experience in one or more modern programming languages
- Knowledge of cloud platforms (preferably Azure), CI/CD and container orchestration
- A can-do mindset and the ability to tackle complexity
- A collaborative approach and great communication skills
- A degree in Computer Science or equivalent practical experience
Why Tele2
-
We believe in fostering a creative and flexible work environment. You will be part of a culture where teamwork and inclusion are leading the way forward, a place where you bring your whole self to work as the unique person you are. We are committed to building a company that values diversity in all its forms.
-
Every employee is important for the company's success and you will always have an impact through your work with opportunities for growth and development through internal paths.
-
At Tele2, we work hard to our commitment to lead in sustainability, which has made us a climate leader in Europe according to Financial Times. Sweden's most sustainable company and ranked 37th globally by Time Magazine and Statista on their inaugural World's Most Sustainable Companies list, featuring 500 companies from more than 30 countries. We keep reaching new goals as we are bound to shift to a circular economy.
Interest and application
Would you like to be a part of the Tele2s value-driven and including culture? Then hit the "apply now" button and let's find out if we're a match!
Please note that in compliance with personal data management regulations (GDPR), we are unable to accept CVs via email.
Warmly welcome to submit your application! To ensure an inclusive and fair recruitment process, we focus on your experiences and skills. Therefore, Tele2 has chosen not to consider cover letters. Instead, we kindly ask you to answer the screening questions included in the application form.
As a step in the recruitment process, Tele2 performs a background check on final candidates.
At Tele2 we work hard to fulfill our commitment to lead in sustainability, being named a climate leader in Europe by The Financial Times. Sweden's most sustainable company and ranked 37th globally by Time Magazine and Statista on their inaugural World's Most Sustainable Companies list, featuring 500 companies from more than 30 countries. We keep reaching new goals as we are bound to shift to a circular economy, and we help our customers to do this too.
Our Values; Be Brave, Take Action, Make it Simple and Act Cost-efficient. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tele2 Sverige AB
(org.nr 556267-5164), https://www.tele2.com/ Arbetsplats
Tele2 Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9424868