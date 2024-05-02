Developer Oriented Tester

Professional Galaxy AB
2024-05-02


We have a requirement for the position of Developer Oriented Tester with one of our client in Sundsvall.
Requirements:
Experience level-minimum 3 years
Location-Sundsvall
Experience in Manual and Automated Testing
Java, Java Script, Agile
Quarkus or Spring Frameworks, Open Shift, Kubernets
Experience in translating requirements into user cases and test cases.
Good knowledge of Swedish, both spoken and written.

Please submit your application today, as selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Contact info: info@progalaxy.se
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 12 months
Application Deadline: 05-05-2024
Expected Start Date: 19-08-2024

