Developer, Intelligent Cruise Features
2023-08-23
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Who are we as a team/organization?
As we move through the paradigm shift of electrification, autonomous and connected vehicles create the need to accelerate our capabilities within state of the art powertrain integration with autonomous systems and offboard applications. To do this we have created the value stream Efficient Transport Functions (ETF). Our mission is to help our customers reach their destination in the most efficient way, simply put you will help our customers maximize the value of the energy stored in the vehicle.
You will join Team Cruisers, a team within ETF with true commitment to help the user reach the destination as efficiently as possible with maintained driveability. We achieve this by combining our knowledge of powertrain efficiency with perception of the road and traffic in front of us to automatically control the vehicle speed or support the driver with other features (level 2 driving automation). Due to this responsibility the team have close ties with autonomous systems, and we are now looking for a colleague to enhance the collaboration and support development of fully autonomous vehicles.
Success factors and qualifications
We believe that you are a function developer with a master of science or equivalent, interested in developing automatic control technology. We appreciate hands-on experience with methods within optimal control theory and/or artificial intelligence applications such as machine learning, neural networks or robotics. Besides mentioned, you possess or are interested in developing the following skills:
• Matlab, Simulink, C, C++, Python
• Interested in customer needs and driven by creating real value for customers and environment
• Flexible and can work with different features/initiatives over time
• Agile mindset and way of working
• Working with the complete Software Development Life Cycle, from idea to testing your functions in the vehicle.
• Understanding vehicle drivelines, conventional and electric.
You are driven by working in an area with great impact on the final product with many, cross-brand, stakeholders. Through our functions you will strongly contribute to Scania's vision of a sustainable transport system.
European B driver's license is required, professional driver experience is highly meritorious, (but not required).
Who am I as your manager?
I encourage an open climate where we build a strong team by lifting personal skills. In our organization, we highlight personal qualities to create great teams. I believe in self organizing teams where we work together within the whole VCT towards common goal. We are continuously learning, challenging our methods and developing competence to be successful with our mission in Efficient Transport Functions.
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Elvedin Ramic, Head of Longitudinal Control Software & Strategies
Interviews will be held continuously during the application period! So apply now!
