Developer: Deployment, Upgrades, Migration & Automation
2024-12-27
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Get ready to join our Product Development - Dynamic Activation organization in Karlskrona that belongs to Business Area Cloud Software & Services. We are the powerhouse behind the scenes building the provisioning and activation tech for seamless onboarding of Users, Services and Resources into today 's networks and the networks of the future.
The product has a great customer footprint with +1500 installations worldwide with over 3 billion users. You will be at the forefront of Ericsson's 5G core development enabled by a Cloud Native architecture.
As a deployment developer you will be an important member of our experienced DevOps team to design and test next-gen cloud native deployments of our product. All in a dynamic environment fueled by pipelines and automation.
We have the responsibility to secure the product to be installable and upgradeable.
You will have great opportunities to grow as a person, learn about large scale professional software development, cloud native technologies and automation.
What you will do:
• Daily operations in software development flow driving a high-quality product and pipeline
• Innovate and design new solutions in the deployment domain
• Communicate and excel together with peer developers globally
The skills you bring:
• Master/Bachelor of science/electronics or equivalent
• Experience in software development
• Knowledge about cloud native technologies as Jenkins, Docker, Kubernetes, Helm, and cloud infrastructure like Open Stack.
• Scripting skills in Python, Ansible
• Lean and Agile knowledge and skills
• Strong analytical and troubleshooting skills
• You are collaborative and service minded and enjoy working with people and networking
• Drive innovation and continuous improvements
You combine creativity, drive and a sense of focus with a quality-conscious mind, and have a track record that shows us that your eagerness to contribute never let you compromise your respect for others and quality. Ersättning
