Developer Asic
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-11-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Join our Team
About the Opportunity
Step into the future with us, where we're building the IPs that drive the digital ASICs behind tomorrow's mobile standards. At our cutting-edge ASIC IP unit in the vibrant tech hubs of Stockholm and Lund, we don't just follow industry trends-we set them by using the most advanced tools, methodologies, and technologies. Therefore, we're looking for an experienced and expert verification engineer to lead innovation in the ever-evolving world of telecommunications.
As a senior member of our ASIC IP team, you'll be instrumental in shaping the 5G and 6G waves. Your experience and insight will play a pivotal role in ensuring the delivery of high-quality IPs that shape the future of global connectivity. In this role, you'll be more than an engineer; you'll lead, innovate, and ensure the highest-quality IPs are developed. Your expertise will be critical in turning game-changing ideas into real-world solutions that will shape the future of connectivity while being part of a culture that thrives on creativity, collaboration, and making a real-world impact. For information on Ericsson Silicon, click here
What we offer
• Creative Freedom: Be part of a team encouraging innovation and outside-the-box thinking. You'll have the autonomy to explore cutting-edge technologies and work with like-minded experts in ASIC
• Impact to the world: You will have the great platform that makes a real difference in the work that contributes directly to transforming industries, advancing digital economies, and enhancing global communication, bridging the gap between the people, systems, and information worldwide.
• Work-Life Harmony: We believe in taking care of our people. Enjoy a balanced work-life environment where your well-being comes first so you can perform at your best without compromising your personal life.
• Professional Growth: Opportunities to expand your skills, tackle exciting challenges, and collaborate with brilliant minds in a supportive and forward-thinking atmosphere
What You'll Do:
• Develop a comprehensive verification planning, including specifications.
• Architect and enhance state-of-the-art verification environments.
• Implement and maintain UVCs, ensuring every corner of the design is verified.
• Drive both random and directed testing strategies to uncover hidden bugs.
• Leverage advanced coverage techniques to ensure top-tier verification completeness.
• Champion continuous improvement in product quality, efficiency, and workflows.
Skills you bring
• Expertise in ASIC or FPGA verification at IP, sub-system, and chip levels, using SystemVerilog UVM. Possibly over 8 years of experience in Verification.
• Hands On experience designing UVM test environments and driving coverage closure
• An insatiable curiosity, ready to learn something new daily and apply it to make a real difference.
• Creative problem-solving skills-you see challenges as opportunities for innovation.
• A collaborative spirit and the ability to thrive independently, with exceptional communication skills.
• A results-oriented mindset with a passion for continuous improvement, always seeking more innovative, faster solutions.
• A Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, or a related field.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
We encourage you to consider applying to jobs where you might not meet all the criteria. We recognize that we all have transferrable skills, and we can support you with the skills that you need to develop.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Torshamnsgatan 23 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ericsson Jobbnummer
9004403