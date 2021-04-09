Developer (536183) - Ericsson AB - Elektronikjobb i Lund
Developer (536183)
Ericsson AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund
2021-04-09
Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund, Lomma, Staffanstorp, Burlöv
Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Lund
As the tech firm that created the mobile world, and with more than 54,000 patents to our name, we've made it our business to make a mark. When joining our team at Ericsson you are empowered to learn, lead and perform at your best, shaping the future of technology. This is a place where you're welcomed as your own perfectly unique self, and celebrated for the skills, talent, and perspective you bring to the team. Are you in?
Come, and be where it begins.
Our Exciting Opportunity
Are you ready to build the 5G future?
Predicting the future is fun. Inventing it is powerful. We do both!
Ericsson is one of the largest software companies in the world and the leader in bringing 5G to market. With the commercial launch of 5G already happening now, there's never been a better time to make your mark. The possibilities are endless across industries - from automotive and transport to agriculture, utilities, and more.
We at Ericsson in Lund are looking for new engineering talents who would like to develop Layer1 and Layer2 (L1 and L2) software for 5G base stations.
Together with colleagues across the world, we offer a rich number of opportunities, in an everyday learning, creative and exciting atmosphere.
We want candidates, who have a deep interest in developing and testing sophisticated software targeting a multi-core, embedded system. Experience and knowledge from working with communication software and protocols are a further advantage. We are recruiting people with various levels of experience.
What we offer
You will be part of a Software Development Team with responsibility for systemization, design, development, and verification of new software and maintaining current solutions.
To succeed as a software developer in our setup an interest in and understanding of hardware blocks is highly beneficial.
Becoming a member of a team of highly qualified engineers will provide excellent conditions to learn the design and architecture in-depth and to build upon your skills to develop high-quality software.
You, as a successful candidate
Have a genuine interest in the newest technology trends
Keep an open mind to also work outside your own subject area to be able to broaden your competence to get a deeper understanding of our products
Seek new challenges to continuously improve, which will lead to more opportunities to learn, try out new roles and get even more responsibility
Requirements and Qualifications
A Master of Science in Engineering, preferably with a degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering or Wireless Communication
High interest in software development is expected. A basic understanding of network-layer protocols is beneficial
Embedded real-time software architecture principles, implementation, and verification
Multi-core processor programming
Digital signal processing and algorithms
5G or 4G protocol stack knowledge
Software verification and test automation technologies
Software integration and troubleshooting
Knowledge and experience from Lean & Agile
What 's in it for you?
Here at Ericsson, our culture is built on over a century of courageous decisions. With us, you will no longer be dreaming of what the future holds - you will be redefining it. You won't develop for the status quo, but will build what replaces it. Joining us is a way to move your career in any direction you want; with hundreds of career opportunities in locations all over the world, in a place where co-creation and collaboration are embedded into the walls. You will find yourself in a speak-up environment where empathy and humanness serve as cornerstones for how we work, and where work-life balance is a priority. Welcome to an inclusive, global company where your opportunity to make an impact is endless.
What happens once you apply?
To prepare yourself for the next steps, please explore here:
Application Process
You are very welcome with your application in English. The selection process will start in parallel to the job posting period, please do not wait with submitting your application.
Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email.
This role reports to Section Manager Baseband product development in Lund.
If you have any specific questions about this role, please contact recruiter Nina Juthage, nina.juthage@ericsson.com
Location for this role: Lund, Sweden
Last day to apply: 19th of April 2021
Curious to know more about the life at Ericsson? Meet some of your future colleagues and watch our People film
Do you believe that an organization fostering an environment of cooperation and collaboration to execute with speed creates better business value? Do you value a culture of humanness, where fact based decisions are important and our people are encouraged to speak up? Do you believe that diverse, inclusive teams drive performance and innovation? At Ericsson, we do.
We provide equal employment opportunities without regard to race, color, gender, sexual orientation, transgender status, gender identity and/or expression, marital status, pregnancy, parental status, religion, political opinion, nationality, ethnic background, social origin, social status, indigenous status, disability, age, union membership or employee representation and any other characteristic protected by local law or Ericsson's Code of Business Ethics.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || || Lund || R&D
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-09
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-19
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Ericsson AB
Mobilvägen 12
22362 Lund
Jobbnummer
5681364
Ericsson AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund
2021-04-09
Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund, Lomma, Staffanstorp, Burlöv
Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Lund
As the tech firm that created the mobile world, and with more than 54,000 patents to our name, we've made it our business to make a mark. When joining our team at Ericsson you are empowered to learn, lead and perform at your best, shaping the future of technology. This is a place where you're welcomed as your own perfectly unique self, and celebrated for the skills, talent, and perspective you bring to the team. Are you in?
Come, and be where it begins.
Our Exciting Opportunity
Are you ready to build the 5G future?
Predicting the future is fun. Inventing it is powerful. We do both!
Ericsson is one of the largest software companies in the world and the leader in bringing 5G to market. With the commercial launch of 5G already happening now, there's never been a better time to make your mark. The possibilities are endless across industries - from automotive and transport to agriculture, utilities, and more.
We at Ericsson in Lund are looking for new engineering talents who would like to develop Layer1 and Layer2 (L1 and L2) software for 5G base stations.
Together with colleagues across the world, we offer a rich number of opportunities, in an everyday learning, creative and exciting atmosphere.
We want candidates, who have a deep interest in developing and testing sophisticated software targeting a multi-core, embedded system. Experience and knowledge from working with communication software and protocols are a further advantage. We are recruiting people with various levels of experience.
What we offer
You will be part of a Software Development Team with responsibility for systemization, design, development, and verification of new software and maintaining current solutions.
To succeed as a software developer in our setup an interest in and understanding of hardware blocks is highly beneficial.
Becoming a member of a team of highly qualified engineers will provide excellent conditions to learn the design and architecture in-depth and to build upon your skills to develop high-quality software.
You, as a successful candidate
Have a genuine interest in the newest technology trends
Keep an open mind to also work outside your own subject area to be able to broaden your competence to get a deeper understanding of our products
Seek new challenges to continuously improve, which will lead to more opportunities to learn, try out new roles and get even more responsibility
Requirements and Qualifications
A Master of Science in Engineering, preferably with a degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering or Wireless Communication
High interest in software development is expected. A basic understanding of network-layer protocols is beneficial
Embedded real-time software architecture principles, implementation, and verification
Multi-core processor programming
Digital signal processing and algorithms
5G or 4G protocol stack knowledge
Software verification and test automation technologies
Software integration and troubleshooting
Knowledge and experience from Lean & Agile
What 's in it for you?
Here at Ericsson, our culture is built on over a century of courageous decisions. With us, you will no longer be dreaming of what the future holds - you will be redefining it. You won't develop for the status quo, but will build what replaces it. Joining us is a way to move your career in any direction you want; with hundreds of career opportunities in locations all over the world, in a place where co-creation and collaboration are embedded into the walls. You will find yourself in a speak-up environment where empathy and humanness serve as cornerstones for how we work, and where work-life balance is a priority. Welcome to an inclusive, global company where your opportunity to make an impact is endless.
What happens once you apply?
To prepare yourself for the next steps, please explore here:
Application Process
You are very welcome with your application in English. The selection process will start in parallel to the job posting period, please do not wait with submitting your application.
Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email.
This role reports to Section Manager Baseband product development in Lund.
If you have any specific questions about this role, please contact recruiter Nina Juthage, nina.juthage@ericsson.com
Location for this role: Lund, Sweden
Last day to apply: 19th of April 2021
Curious to know more about the life at Ericsson? Meet some of your future colleagues and watch our People film
Do you believe that an organization fostering an environment of cooperation and collaboration to execute with speed creates better business value? Do you value a culture of humanness, where fact based decisions are important and our people are encouraged to speak up? Do you believe that diverse, inclusive teams drive performance and innovation? At Ericsson, we do.
We provide equal employment opportunities without regard to race, color, gender, sexual orientation, transgender status, gender identity and/or expression, marital status, pregnancy, parental status, religion, political opinion, nationality, ethnic background, social origin, social status, indigenous status, disability, age, union membership or employee representation and any other characteristic protected by local law or Ericsson's Code of Business Ethics.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || || Lund || R&D
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-09
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-19
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Ericsson AB
Mobilvägen 12
22362 Lund
Jobbnummer
5681364