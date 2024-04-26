Developer
2024-04-26
We are now making a change to carry out the development and roll-out of MES in our local team in Oskarshamn. We are therefore looking for two MES developers to join our IT team. Our IT team focus on Scania's base process for cab production, from sheet metal roll to finished painted cab. The team consists of automation engineers, software developers, architects and business developers. We work with agile methods and clear expected deliveries.
Today, we are 70 people at IT in Oskarshamn who work together to add value to our production of Scania cabs. We use our IT skills to make production better, more efficient and reliable.
Your work tasks Here, we work to identify new needs in the business to translate into digital solutions. Your main tasks will be the following:
• Roll-out and management of existing MES installations
• Support for investment projects
• Support users
Your Profile
We believe that you have relevant education in system development and practical experience from working in the field. We work with the MES platform Apriso and would like you to have experience of development in Apriso as well as Front-end, MS SQL and APIs.
You have good analytical skills, can see connections on an overall level, but can also deep dive to solve more technical problems. Your personal qualities are characterized by a sense of responsibility, social skills and an ability to see the big picture. At the same time as you like to take your own initiatives, you are a pronounced team player who understands that collaboration is a prerequisite for success.
English is our corporate language that you need to master in both speech and writing. Swedish is an advantage. As the placement is Oskarshamn, we assume that you live there or in the immediate area.
Placement: Oskarshamn
What we offer
As an employee at Scania, in addition to career and development opportunities, we offer other benefits such as a company car, performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price and much more.
Other information
If you have any questions, please contact recruiting manager Martina Pettersson, at 0491-768 588
Do you recognize yourself in the above? Then we look forward to receiving your application! The deadline for applications is 2024-05-17. Your application should include a CV and cover letter.
Scania IT serves the Scania Group with system development, IT operations and infrastructure. Our mission is to provide Scania's global business operations with innovative and robust IT solutions. Scania IT has about 900 employees and is represented in Sweden, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Latin America and India. Så ansöker du
