About this opportunity
The Engineering Unit Cloud RAN within Business Unit Networks seeks to work closely with our customers, passionate about the delivery of virtualized Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions. We work with:
Full stack virtualization of the 5G New Radio (NR) Control Unit (CU) and Digital Unit (DU).
Centralized Radio Access Network (CRAN) and distributed Radio Access Network (DRAN) configurations.
COTS HW including L1 accelerators where needed.
Cloud Native infrastructure.
Open interfaces (e.g F1, X2/Xn, A1, 01, LLS...).
Architecture for automation, AI and machine learning.
We try to accelerate the product development with fresh thinking. We challenge the established flow with new methodologies and are active in the open-source communities.
We are now looking for enthusiastic and skilled Junior Developers to join the team!
What you will do
Actively participate in the software development for Cloud Native baseband products for our vDU.
Be able to deliver scalability, resilience and performance by taking full advantage of the evolving architecture and services inherent to a Cloud Native Platform.
Strive for delivery of product and test code with all the advantages of a DevOps infrastructure.
You will bring
Solid skills in one of the following programming languages: C/C++/Python.
Talent and passion for software development, problem solving and computer systems. You love to discuss software and are comfortable about sharing this knowledge.
A collaborative approach that makes you a phenomenal teammate.
Good communication and presentation skills.
BSc level (MSc preferred) in a SW related field.
Additional qualifications and experience that we value:
An ability to develop and deploy the Embedded type of SW, on a COTS HW. (COTS meaning x86, AMD, GPU or other HW, which can be deployed in a Cloud environment).
Good understanding of Linux and able to use DPDK and Smart Network Interface cards to optimize the data processing path.
Understand concepts like Docker containers, Kubernetes deployment, Helm charts and canary deployment.
Experience of Cloud-Native Development Pipeline principles and tools - CI/CD (DevOps), Jenkins, Spinnaker is an asset.
Knowledge in 5G NR and LTE 3GPP standards.
Experience on test automation.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
If you have any specific questions about this role, please contact recruiter Stefan Vasiljevic at stefan.vasiljevic@ericsson.com
.
Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email.
Location for this role: Stockholm, Sweden.
Last day to apply: As soon as possible.
Curious to know more about the life at Ericsson? Meet some of your future colleagues and watch our People film.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
