Developer
2023-08-13
Are you the technology polyglot and thoroughly enjoy working with the latest and greatest? You like to be a champion of pair programming, code reviews, agile processes and just want to have fun working!
Have you got an interest in cybersecurity and would like to use your developer skills to help us secure the digital society? Then this challenge might be the one for you!
Working as a developer at Orange Cyberdefense
Our Development Teams are part of Orange Cyberdefense's Global Operations and are responsible for designing, building and running its mission-critical, best-of-breed, innovative and bespoke solutions that solve a variety of challenges in the cybersecurity arena, supporting our analysts and engineers and providing to them the information they need to respond to incidents in a timely fashion.
This exciting role will place you right in the middle of an international, growing company in one of the fastest moving industries, with access to a range of experts around the globe, and will allow you to influence and shape the development of an ever-growing list of cybersecurity services that contribute to a safer digital society.
As part of an Agile team with extensive experience in the DevOps space, you will be involved in for example the development of full-stack web-based applications, data engineering or other areas based on your qualification and business needs.
You will need to be a team player, with a determination to help those around you succeed, and willing to work closely with our operational colleagues to deliver against an ambitious development roadmap. In return, you will receive all the training and support needed to thrive in this fast-moving, exciting environment.
What we are looking for
• You love writing high-quality code, you enjoy collaboration and think a lot about software development.
• You are interested in the challenging and ever-changing world of cybersecurity
• Knowledge of Python backend service and API development
• Knowledge of Javascript, preferably Angular, React, or Vue.js for frontend application development.
• Must have experience with RDBMS, API development, Docker and microservices architecture and Elasticsearch
• Nice to have: Experience with Kafka, RabbitMQ, Kubernetes
• Experience with CI/CD and automating testing, building and deployment.
• Experience in building and running service oriented software in production environments
• Someone who enjoys working with Linux and knows their way around Git
• Writing tests gives you confidence in your code
• A willingness to work in an on-call rotation
• Proficiency in English
• Experience with distributed environments
What you can expect from us
• A position in a financially healthy company that operates in one of the fastest growing IT sectors
• A kind and honest team that takes its expertise seriously
• Work on interesting projects using modern technology and where you can make a difference
• A focus on results with flexibility in where and when you work
• Opportunities for learning and growing
• Flexible work environment (fully remote or hybrid)
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-20
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Orange Cyberdefense Sweden AB (org.nr 556589-7211), https://orangecyberdefense.com/se/
Orange Cyberdefense Sweden
Helena Feldt helena.feldt@orangecyberdefense.com
8024696