Develop The Future Of Technology As An Analog Asic Designer!

Are you ready to shape the future of smart products in wireless and portable electronics? ShortLink AB, a leading player in low-power electronics and wireless communication, is now looking for a passionate Analog ASIC Designer to join our expanding team in Linköping. We are committed to creating innovative, compact, and energy-efficient solutions for connected sensors and wearable devices. If you want to be part of driving development in this exciting field, this is the opportunity for you!
About the Position
We are seeking an Analog ASIC Designer who wants to be part of a stable and growing company that constantly strives to be at the forefront of technology. This position offers direct employment with ShortLink, with the recruitment process managed by Professionals Nord. You will play a key role in developing groundbreaking electronic solutions that will shape tomorrow 's technology.
What we offer uou:
* A unique opportunity to develop future electronics in a dynamic and innovative work environment.
* A varied role where you participate in the entire product development process - from conceptualization to launch.
* The chance to work closely with our customers to create tailored solutions that meet specific needs and requirements.
Responsibilities
As an ASIC Designer at ShortLink, you will be involved in advanced projects focused on connected sensors. Your work will include:
* Developing high-performance electronic systems and components with a focus on performance, reliability, and cost-efficiency.
* Designing and optimizing circuit solutions using the latest tools and technologies in the field.
* Collaborating with customers and internal teams to understand and meet specific requirements and expectations.
We are looking for someone who has:
* A university degree in electrical engineering, applied physics, or a related field.
* Education and work experience in analog circuit design.
* Fluency in English, knowledge of Swedish is a plus.
* A passion for complex problem-solving and the ability to work both independently and in a team.
To thrive with us, we believe you are a driven individual who sees opportunities in challenges and strives to deliver high-quality results. You value teamwork and have the ability to collaborate effectively within a group.
START: By agreement
SELECTION: Ongoing
WORKPLACE: ShortLink 's office in Linköping
The position starts by agreement, and selection is ongoing. The workplace is at ShortLink 's office in Linköping. To apply for the position, please fill in your information and attach relevant documents. After confirming your account, you can create a candidate profile on "My Pages," which increases your chances of finding your dream job. We look forward to receiving your application!
Please note that we unfortunately cannot accept applications via email, but if you have questions about the position, you are welcome to contact us at amanda.sanden@pn.se
.
