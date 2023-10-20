Dev Ops engineer API Platforms
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-20
Company Description
H&M Group is on a journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today and tomorrow. Through collaboration, innovation, and technology we challenge ourselves and the industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers,
our tech organisation delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.
We are accelerating digitalisation and to stay relevant, we need to ensure we have strong leaders in place to bring our best capabilities, innovation ideas and talented technologists to support the transformation of H&M Group.
This is a full-time position with placement in Stockholm, Sweden.
Candidates with EU work permits ONLY!
Job Description
If building and maintaining technology platforms excites you, then this opportunity is for you! The API Platform team is looking for an experienced DevOps engineer. In this role you will play a critical role in designing, implementing and maintaining the infrastructure and deployment processes for H&Ms API platform. The platform enables product teams around the world to deploy software solutions that can be run independently. You will be part of a high-performance team that constantly aims to improve the experience of their end users and you. You will also be partnering with teams and areas to support our unit in driving the integration Platforms & Services mission and roadmap.
Some of your responsibilities will include:
Build and implement new development tools and infrastructure
Work on ways to automate and improve development and release processes
Ensure systems are safe and secure against cybersecurity threats
Identify technical problems and develop software updates and fixes
Work with software engineers to ensure that development follows established processes and works as intended
Deliver on time, demonstrating strong commitment to deliver on the team mission and agreed backlog
Align on CI/CD guidelines/guardrails with our Developer Experience Unit
Drive refactoring of legacy systems, to help enable decoupling and modernize the software architecture
Build the simplest possible solution that fulfils functional and quality requirements
Actively apply best practices within CI/CD
Ensure high quality of developed technical solutions
Create knowledge and produce the necessary documentation
Qualifications
10+ years of overall experience with 3+ years of experience working with Cloud technologies
5+ years of industry DevOps experience
Experience with Microsoft Azure while leveraging IaC (Infrastructure as Code) for deployment automation using Terraform, ARM template etc.
Experience with API management platform (Azure API management is preferred)
Substantial experience with version control software (Azure DevOps, Github etc.)
Knowledge and experience in deployment using GitHub actions is highly desirable
Knowledge and experience working with Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is meriting
Experience with containerization and orchestration technologies (Docker and Kubernetes) is meriting
Working with tech at H&M Group
The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations.
At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, learning communities, wellness and parental benefits, there are a lot of opportunities to experiment and grow in the direction you want. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
H&M Group is committed to creating a diverse & inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
Learn more about our I&D work https://youtu.be/veRbl9Cijts
Additional information
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 19th of Nov.
We will review and interview applicants on-going. If you have questions, please contact Senior Talent Acquisition Partner Martin Madsen at martin.madsen@hm.com
